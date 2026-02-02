Dragon Quest VII Reimagined May Be the Best RPG of 2026 (Review)

Square Enix is no stranger to RPGs, and Dragon Quest is one of its longest-running series. Within it are many favorites among fans, including Dragon Quest VII, which has been rebuilt from the ground up in the remake, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. The enhanced visuals are the most eye-catching upgrade, but within a few hours, I could see the love and passion that was poured into this remake. The original release had its flaws, but was an exceptional game, and Square Enix has found a way to remedy these to create what may be the best RPG of the year.

The original release puts Dragon Quest VII as one of the longest and meatiest games in the series, with a notoriously slow opening. My time with the game has proved the first to be true, and it feels better than ever exploring the islands and uncovering each story there. As for the opening, Square Enix has improved the pacing, and this rings true throughout Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. My only complaint is that the aesthetic is so beautiful that I wish NPCs had more variety and that the camera allowed me to better view the world, but neither of these detracts from one of my favorite RPG experiences.

Rating: 5/5

Pros Cons Striking, beautifully modernized visuals. Camera controls feel more limited than they should. Thoughtful accessibility options. NPC diversity could be expanded. An endearing cast full of personality. Combat feels dynamic, strategic, and rewarding. A charming narrative that isn’t afraid to hit emotional notes.

Stunning Visuals and Smarter Systems Make a Classic Feel New

image courtesy of square enix

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is not the first game in the series to have seen a remake. In fact, Square Enix has already remade the game for the 3DS, but the differences between this version and the original are astounding. The visuals feel truly modern thanks to the HD diorama-like art style, a welcome surprise from the HD-2D aesthetic other Dragon Quest remakes have favored. This style brings the characters and worlds to life and still honors Akira Toriyama’s iconic designs and painterly world. The island landscapes are vibrant, the monster animations are expressive, and the dungeons feel alive in a way the original hardware could only dream of. The art direction is not just a glow-up, but refines the tone of each location, giving them a hand-crafted feel.

The smarter systems are equally impactful, especially when it comes to Dragon Quest VII’s notorious length. Progress is streamlined naturally: Job classes unlock at a more natural pace, battles move briskly, and exploration encourages curiosity rather than repetition. In addition to this, players have the option to use various gameplay modifiers to further tailor the game to how they wish it to be played. This includes combat speed, healing after encounters, and so much more. The generous options can be turned on and off, and I used them when running through some dungeons or runbacks to speed things up.

The result is a world that feels alive and more accessible than ever, especially for new players. But returning fans will also love all the work and effort Square Enix has poured into Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. All the older versions’ limitations have been improved, and this classic game feels like something that would have been released today rather than a decades-old nostalgic classic. RPG fans are doing themselves a disservice by ignoring this title, even if they played the original or previous remake, because Dragon Quest VII Reimagined feels like a brand new experience, and an incredible one at that.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Is a Triumph of Storytelling and Discovery

image courtesy of square enix

What sets Dragon Quest VII apart from most modern RPGs is its narrative structure. There is a main plot, but this is supported by the unique time-travelling premises and a creative way to implement side stories that support the central quest. You are not just moving through eras but are piecing together entire civilizations, rescuing isolated islands from calamity, and watching how your actions echo across centuries. Every island is its own self-contained mystery, and each time you solve one, the world gradually expands. It felt like I was uncovering a forgotten chapter in history and altering the course of the world.

What surprised me most, revisiting this story, was how emotionally rich these arcs remain. The enhanced visuals and voice acting bring each narrative to life and drastically increase the weight they carry. The game is full of the Dragon Quest charm I’ve come to love, but there are some surprisingly dark moments. Discovering a cursed village or encountering the skeletal remains of a former companion hit me harder than I expected, and part of that is because of how the remake amplifies the impact of these moments. The cutscenes are cinematic, the voice acting is heartfelt, and the pacing is tighter without rushing the story’s melancholy beats. All of this delivers an experience that lingered with me, even as I moved on to happier islands.

Then there is the cast, many of whom have some of the most endearing personalities in the series. Kiefer’s impulsive courage, Maribel’s razor-sharp commentary, and Ruff’s earnest innocence are brought to life with depth I did not realize I was missing until now. Their banter feels natural and often unexpectedly funny, grounding the otherwise time-bending plot in a consistent emotional core. There is also growth: I wasn’t a fan of Maribel’s grating commentary and sometimes bullying nature, but she grew on me and became one of my favorite characters as we journeyed, and she grew up.

But at its heart, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined revolves around discovery. Every island, every lost kingdom, every tragedy and triumph you encounter feels handcrafted. I found myself constantly slowing down just to talk to NPCs or explore every building, not because I needed hints or wanted items, but because their routines and quirks add character to the world. This is the kind of RPG that rewards curiosity. It makes you feel like a traveler uncovering forgotten cultures, not just a hero completing quests.

Dragon Quest’s Most Ambitious and Rewarding Adventure Yet

image courtesy of square enix

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is big in a way that doesn’t feel bloated or unnecessarily excessive, but rather in the way only a sweeping, time-spanning JRPG can be. The scale of the story, the number of job classes, the layers of side quests, and the evolving world map combine to make this one of the richest RPG experiences of the decade. Combat stands out as one of the best improvements. The reimagined system feels faster, smarter, and more strategic. Every class ability feels intentional. Boss fights and Vicious Monsters require planning rather than mashing, and party synergy matters in satisfying ways. For players pursuing optimal builds, the amount of depth here rivals the best modern turn-based systems.

The worldbuilding is equally ambitious. The game’s central mystery unfolds at a steady pace, constantly pulling me in, and the way each island contributes to the overarching narrative makes the journey feel cohesive despite its episodic structure. And while some RPGs make this experience tedious, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined never does and never loses steam. If anything, it gains momentum as you progress. There are moments when the adventure hits real emotional highs that leave me appreciating how far these characters have come.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is something special, and one of Square Enix’s boldest remakes. It acknowledges the game’s classic roots while embracing modern game design through nearly every system. It is visually stunning, emotionally resonant, mechanically deep, and overflowing with charm. More importantly, it captures the joy of discovery that made classic JRPGs magical in the first place. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is a masterpiece that deserves to be in the hands of every RPG fan out there, and I hope that it is the foundation on which Square Enix builds future remakes.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined releases for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1 + 2 on February 5th. It is will cost $59.99. A PS5 code for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.

