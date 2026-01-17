Fallout 3 and New Vegas Aren’t the Remakes the Series Needs

At a time when remakes are at an all-time high in the gaming industry, the conversation naturally turns to beloved series. And nothing embodies this more than Fallout, especially with the success of the show. Bethesda has been vague on the series future, particularly about remakes, but fans are beyond eager for a remake of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Rumors are flying, and the demand makes sense. These are iconic RPGs with devoted followings, critical acclaim, and a proven audience that still talks about them daily.

But as someone who still boots up Fallout: New Vegas every couple of years and has replayed Fallout 3 more times than I can count, that push feels misguided. While I would love remakes or even just modern updates, the games still hold up to this day. Instead of looking to some of the series’ most recent successes, I hope that Bethesda turns to Fallout’s roots and gives it the best game it deserves. What fans and the series need is a remake of the original Fallout.

Fallout 3 and New Vegas Still Hold Up

image courtesy of bethesda

The demand for remakes of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas largely comes from a place of affection, not necessity. Released in 2008 and 2010, respectively, both games remain readily available on modern platforms. On Xbox Series X|S, they run smoothly thanks to backward compatibility and performance boosts. On PC, they are sustained by one of the most active modding communities in gaming history. Fan-made visual overhauls, stability patches, quest expansions, and quality of life improvements have already done much of the work a remake would promise.

Fallout: New Vegas, in particular, has aged gracefully because of its writing and player choice. Its branching narratives, faction politics, and morally complex endings still put many modern RPGs to shame. Fallout 3 may be more linear, but its sense of discovery and environmental storytelling remains powerful. Stepping out of Vault 101 for the first time is still one of the most memorable moments in RPG history and part of the reason I prefer it over New Vegas.

A remake would almost certainly streamline mechanics and modernize visuals, but at what cost? Bethesda’s design philosophy has shifted over the years, and there is no guarantee a modern remake would preserve the nuance that made these games special. Worse, it risks rewriting or stripping away elements that fans still debate and love. These titles do not need rescuing. We’ve seen the success that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake had, so there is no doubt these games would do equally as well. But I still think it is the wrong choice.

Why Fallout 1 Is the Remake That Matters

image courtesy of bethesda

If the goal of a remake is preservation and accessibility, Fallout 1 is the obvious choice. Originally released in 1997, it is foundational to the series but increasingly difficult for new players to approach. Its isometric perspective, turn-based combat, and unforgiving design feel completely different to players raised on first-person RPGs. Yet beneath those barriers lies one of the greatest narratives Fallout has ever told.

The original Fallout introduced the Master, the best villain in the franchise. Unlike later antagonists who often rely on brute force or abstract ideology, the Master is chilling because his logic almost makes sense. His plan to unify humanity through forced evolution is horrifying, but it is rooted in a genuine desire to prevent extinction. Even decades later, the Master is one of gaming’s most compelling antagonists, and I want to see an updated version of this character.

A remake of Fallout 1 could reintroduce the Master and one of the series’s best stories to a new generation without sacrificing its identity. I want to see the original narrative rebuilt with modern production values, voice acting, and expanded role-playing options while preserving its bleak tone and player agency. This would not just be nostalgia but a revival of one of gaming’s most important titles. And the best part is that Bethesda could opt to remake Fallout in the style of the series today, or give it a Baldur’s Gate 3 glow-up.

Such a remake could also bridge the gap between classic and modern Fallout. By adapting the original story into a more approachable format, Bethesda or a partner studio could honor the series’ roots while showing newer fans where the wasteland truly began.

What Fallout’s Future Should Look Like

image courtesy of bethesda

Looking forward, Fallout does not need to chase its most commercially successful entries to stay relevant. While many are eager to see Fallout: New Vegas remade to tie into the show, this feels like the obvious answer. Instead, when looking to the future, Bethesda needs to look to the past. Revisiting the first Fallout would send a message that the franchise values its history, not just its marketability. While Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas deserve remakes, this move could be seen as a cash grab.

There is also a practical argument. Remaking Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas would inevitably be compared to the originals at every turn. A remake of Fallout would have more creative freedom and far less risk of alienating longtime fans. It would allow the developers to experiment while still telling a story that has already stood the test of time. Even as successful as the Oblivion remake was, fans nitpicked it over minor things that didn’t stay true to the original.

Everyone wants a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remake because they remember how those games made them feel. I understand that desire. I share it too. But those feelings are still accessible today, especially with mods doing so much heavy lifting. What is not easily accessible is the game that started it all, the one with the best villain in the series and some of its boldest ideas. Fallout is an incredible CRPG that not many fans appreciate, and a remake is the best way to change that perspective.

What do you think?