Fallout 5 Will Be Drastically Bigger Than Fans Expect, Teases Bethesda

A prominent developer at Bethesda has teased that Fallout 5 will end up being far bigger than many fans likely anticipate. Generally speaking, Fallout games, or any Bethesda game, for that matter, are some of the largest ever created. Since Fallout 3, every ensuing Fallout entry that has come about has featured a massive open-world for players to get lost within for hundreds of hours. And while this will surely end up being a major component of the eventual Fallout 5, it sounds like Bethesda is looking to go bigger than ever before.

In a conversation with Game Informer, Emil Pagliarulo, the longtime design director at Bethesda Game Studios, briefly talked about what he wants to see from the Fallout series in the future. Broadly speaking, Pagliarulo said that he hopes Bethesda can simply find the same success with the next Fallout game that it has seen with past installments. Beyond this, though, Pagliarulo said he wants to give fans a story and gameplay systems that can keep them entertained for up to 600 hours. Assuming that Bethesda makes good on this, it suggests that Fallout 5 would end up being the largest Fallout game to date by a considerable margin.

“I would be happy with a game that is as successful as the previous Fallout games that continues to give fans what they love,” Pagliarulo said. “Give them a story that they can get into and systems that they love and really just an experience that they play not for 20 hours and not for 100 hours, but an experience they can play for 200, 300, you know, 600 hours, because that’s the kind of games we make.”

Is Bigger Truly Better With Fallout 5?

It’s not too surprising to hear that Bethesda would want to make Fallout 5 more expansive than any other game before it, but that doesn’t naturally mean that it would be better. Starfield, for example, was the largest game that Bethesda had ever made, but it also ended up being more divisive in part because of this scale. While Fallout 5 would surely have a more limited scope when compared to Starfield, this shows that the sheer size of a game alone isn’t enough to make fans happy.

Unfortunately, further details on Fallout 5 remain shrouded in mystery for the time being. Bethesda’s main focus at this point is that of The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be the next major release from the studio. Only after this game launches will attention then shift to Fallout 5, which means that the game is still many years away from its arrival. Luckily, reports suggest that a remaster of Fallout 3 is in the works and could be released soon enough to tide Fallout fans over.

