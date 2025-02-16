Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to Add Street Fighter Characters as Playable Fighters

Crossovers are almost expected in fighting games nowadays. Just about every modern fighting game has featured a character from another franchise, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be video game related. Tekken 8 is getting Final Fantasy 16‘s Clive Rosfield, Mortal Kombat 1 recently added Conan the Barbarian, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ Lucy is set to make their appearance in Guilty Gear -Strive-. One of the most recent fighting game crossovers saw Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard and Mai as playable characters in the incredibly popular Street Fighter 6. With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves just around the corner, SNK announced its Season Pass 1 roster which sees two fan-favorite Street Fighter characters join the upcoming game.

SNK released a new trailer which announced the DLC fighters that make up Season Pass 1. Between Summer 2025 and early 2026, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves plans to add an additional five characters to its roster. As mentioned, two of these characters are fan-favorite fighters from the long-running Street Fighter franchise. Both of these characters have also been part of the series for a very long time, one of which was featured in the very first entry. This Summer, Ken will make his appearance in the game. A few months later in Winter, Chun-Li will be added to the roster. Specifics on dates are not yet known, but will probably be announced closer to each character’s launch.

The other three characters part of Season Pass 1 for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves include regulars from the Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and The King of Fighters series. So, players familiar with any or all of these franchises will surely recognize any one of these three fighters. This Summer, Andy Bogard joins the game. In the Fall, Joe Higashi returns to a Fatal Fury game. Lastly, Mr. Big finishes out the Season Pass in early 2026. Unfortunately, footage of these five DLC fighters in action has not yet been shown.

SNK does note that there are no plans to sell the base game and Season Pass 1 separately. As it stands right now, the only version of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves that can be pre-purchased is the Special Edition. For $59.99, purchasers will get the base game and Season Pass 1 bundled together. Players that decide to pre-order will also receive three days of early access to the game, and the Fatal Fury 2 Terry Bogard DLC costume.

“SNK’s beloved Fatal Fury series first hit the market in 1991, spearheading the fighting game boom of the 1990s that swept the industry thereafter,” reads a description of the game. “Garou: Mark of the Wolves (released in 1999) has, for some time, served as the franchise’s most recent installment. But that is all about to change: 26 years on, a brand-new entry—Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves—is set to arrive on the scene!”

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 24th. As mentioned, those who pre-order will get three days early access, which begins on April 21st.

