Forza Horizon 6’s Latest Update Just Crashed Its Economy

July 2026 saw the introduction of a new Forza Horizon 6 update, which added new cars and tweaked existing systems within the sleek racing game. However, players have noticed a significant shift in the title’s price cap systems, which are tied to purchasing and collecting some of the rarest vehicles possible. Although some cheats and exploits have been corrected, the methods tied to gaining cars with the best stats are now much, much harder than before.

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Forza Horizon 6 made a number of changes to its in-game economy following the showering of rewards players got for doing . That game almost made progression boring, with cars and cash never taking much effort to receive after just a few hours of playtime. To correct this, Forza Horizon 6 introduced many deliberate restrictions, introducing a greater grind for currency credits and car drops, but followed it up with other systems that always made some vehicles accessible to players.

Forza Horizon 6 Removes Price Cap Limits On Rare Vehicles Established At The Game’s Launch

Originally, Forza Horizon 6‘s economy was defined at launch by Credits and Wheelspins, the latter of which players could spend on random cash and car rewards. Obviously, Credits are an in-game currency for spending on cars in the shop, but some of the rarer vehicles are locked behind luck in Wheelspins. When players manage to obtain the exclusive cars found in Wheelspins, they typically put them up for grabs in the Auction House, having other players online offer to pay the highest price to complete collections.

That being said, Forza Horizon 6 introduced systems that prevented players with the most Credits from pushing out everyone else from competing in the Auction House sales. The latest title in the series created a price cap for certain cars, preventing them from getting too expensive. Yet, the latest update removes these price caps on nearly every rare car, instead replacing them with global buy-it-now caps set at 20 million Credits. This brings back the excitement of bidding wars, but it also creates an environment where players who’ve grinded for absurd amounts of currency will always be favored.

Players who play the game casually won’t have the Credits to compete in the Auction House anymore, as it will take nearly their whole funds to just win a bidding war for one rare car. With the update also reducing the number of Skill Points earned from maps made with the Estate and EventHub creation tools, earning Credits and Wheelspins is harder than ever before too. Farming for Skill Points is no longer a viable strategy, forcing players to pray for a lucky outcome, either through a Wheelspin reward drop or winning outright at the Auction House.

Bidding Wars & Global Price Points Have Locked Out Many Players From Earning New Rides

The biggest consequence of the new Auction House price cap removal is tied to Forza edition cars, which are by far the rarest vehicles in the game. The global price points for these cars at 20 million Credits makes sense, but due to how much rarer they are now, it is causing other cars to be marked at the same price. Even vehicles of a much lower rarity are also being put at 20 million Credits, making players feel like they have to grind for dozens of hours just to get one.

For those looking to get every special car, the process would become a tedious slog. Your best bet is to get an exclusive vehicle through a Wheelspin, a reward drop that is now harder to get than ever. As it stands right now, this update seems to favor the players with more dedicated time into the game, as they have far more Credits to spend on Auction House bidding wars than other players. While the elimination of Credit exploits is likely better for Forza Horizon 6‘s health, the other points of balance heavily skew the economy’s balance in one direction.

Reduced Rewards From Various Challenges Make It Even Harder To Compete With Purchases

To developer Playground Games’ credit, the Skill Point farms were a plague on Forza Horizon 6, rewarding players who put in far less effort to collect currency than others. Through these exploits, those players could snipe cars with price caps from the Auction House instantly, making it impossible for players to bet on them with each other in friendly competition. That being said, the removal of price caps and the opening of “traditional” betting systems have made rare cars almost impossible for some players to collect.

By putting a higher value on rare cars, Playground Games only elevates the problem further, encouraging players to spend as much Credits as they can to win an auction. This puts players in situations where they have to buy bundles of Credits with real-world money to compete properly in the next Auction, creating a dangerous cycle. Although not quite as bad as the microtransaction systems in other games, this could start an unsettling trend that defines the series moving forward, much like the over-rewarding features of Forza Horizon 5 did for that game.

For now, this in-game economy changes how players are approaching car collection, if it even interests them at all anymore. The most dedicated fans will no doubt do anything they can to farm Credits for the revised Auction House, while casual players may resign themselves to believing they’ll never compete to earn a rare vehicle again. Regardless of either position in Forza Horizon 6, the lack of loopholes in the currency system now creates new expectations, born of restrictions not everyone will agree with.

What do you think of the economy changes in Forza Horizon 6‘s latest update? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!