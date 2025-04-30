Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Update Fixes Fan-Favorite Feature

Another day, another Xbox first-party title makes its way to the “competition.” The critically acclaimed open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5 is now available on PS5. While the game has been around for four years, since its original launch on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, that doesn’t mean its transition to Sony’s gaming platform is without faults. Some issues have been identified by developer Playground Games, with some fixes coming with the latest update for the PS5 version of the game.

As noted by the Forza Support Team at Playground Games, the Forza Horizon 5 PS5 update is available now for players to download. All things considered, it seems the port is in generally good shape, as the patch notes are rather short. The update makes some general performance and stability fixes that will make players’ trips around Mexico much smoother. However, the most integral fix in the new update pertains to the PS5 Pro and the game’s Photo Mode. There was an issue where the game would crash when accessing the mode on a PS5 Pro in Quality Mode. That is now fixed.

In terms of issues with the PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5 that have been identified but not fixed, there is only one as of this writing. According to the Forza Support Team’s post, there is an issue with using the Logitech G920 or G29 steering wheel on the console. Specifically, LSB +RSB on those wheels is currently unmappable. Players impacted by that bug can check back here for the latest patch notes. Those interested in staying updated on the known issues with the game can go here.

Here are the most recent patch notes for the Forza Horizon 5 PS5 update, as well as the one known issue thus far with the port:

General

Performance and stability fixes

Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when accessing Photo Mode on PS5 Pro in Quality Mode

IDENTIFIED Known Issues

Wheels: We are investigating that LSB + RSB on the Logitech G920/G29 wheel are unmappable [Bug 4022759]

Forza Horizon 5 is available for PS5 right now. PS5 Pro owners get to enjoy a bit of a performance boost as it is enhanced for the more technologically advanced console. Playground Games’ latest open-world racer is $59.99 on the PlayStation Store. However, players who are certain they will love roaming around Mexico’s Horizon Festival can grab the Deluxe or Premium Edition for $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.