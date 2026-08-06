GTA 6’s Netflix Preview Is Yet Another Example of Rockstar Being Overly Greedy When It Doesn’t Have To

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily slated to be the biggest game release of 2026, and likely the most anticipated launch of the past five years or more for some players. However, GTA 6 is also going to be one of the most expensive games too, with an already contentious price point of $80-100 depending on your edition. As developer Rockstar Games plans to show off more of the game this week, a collaboration with Netflix raises the cost of the game to greater heights, fueling the flames of fan frustration yet again.

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People were already disappointed to learn that GTA 6 restricts content in its different versions, with the Ultimate Edition adding locations, weapons, vehicles, and other in-game content that most players won’t be able to access. At the same time, GTA 6 also isn’t slated to release on a physical disc, coinciding with the massive outcry against PlayStation and Sony for planning on stopping physical game production by 2028. By forcing players to buy a digital $100 game that they have less ownership of, the greedy practices were already drastic, but somehow, they’ve gotten even worse with the Netflix deal.

Rockstar Has Partnered With Netflix For An Extended GTA 6 Preview Locked Behind The Streaming Service

Courtesy of Rockstar Games & Netflix

On August 27, 2026, an extended look at GTA 6 will be available exclusively on Netflix starting at 3 PM ET, marking perhaps players’ first look at gameplay for the action-adventure sandbox. The big problem here is quite obvious — not everyone has Netflix, especially when you consider restrictions to the streaming service in various countries. Although Rockstar has confirmed via their website that the same content will appear again at 9 PM ET on their YouTube channel on the same day, this six hour early preview window seems unnecessary.

This almost makes the GTA 6 preview a pay-per-view event, forcing players to create a Netflix account to get information before anyone else. This odd restriction seems to exist only to make Rockstar and Netflix more money, which is hardly needed due to the billions GTA 6 is likely to make despite its controversies at the moment. In many ways, it almost seems like Netflix is trying to leap into a chance to profit off GTA 6, with Rockstar more than willing to receive even more money through a partnership deal that allows the streaming service to reach its hands into the pot.

This is also an indictment on Rockstar’s larger company, Take-Two, who were probably the biggest organizers of the Netflix deal. When you factor in total costs for GTA 6 right now following this agreement, getting a one-month Netflix subscription to see the extended look costs $19.99, for a Standard Ad-Free sign-on. When paired with the $80-100 costs of the game itself, this brings up the total cost of players near $100-120, which could buy two other AAA games besides GTA 6 prior to this console generation.

Preventing Players From Accessing Game Details Without Extra Payments Looks Bad Amidst Likely Developer Crunch

The Netflix collaboration seems completely driven to take away even more money from players who are desperate to get new information about the game, especially before getting spoiled by others. Locking a preview behind a paid subscription service instead of just scheduling a YouTube upload everyone could tune in to doesn’t share a message of a unified community, but rather a catering to whoever pays Rockstar, Take-Two, and Netflix the most. This profit-driven approach only alienates audiences with GTA 6 even further than it already has, creating a bad look for the game.

All of these corporate practices could be chalked up to being just that as a minor annoyance, but reports around Rockstar from former employees paints a worse picture. According to comments from previous Rockstar creators, production behind GTA 6 has been abysmal for workers, programmers, and artists at the company. A culture of crunch with extremely long work weeks has been in effect for a long time, even with multiple delays for GTA 6 giving Rockstar more time to make the game everyone wants to see.

Take-Two and Rockstar executives limiting who can view the hard work of developers to Netflix takes away the multi-year efforts of those behind the scenes, in favor of a boost in costs only those who had minuscule involvement with the game’s creation will see. Everything about the Neflix deal is ridiculously cartoonish in its greed, which unfortunately reflects a direction the gaming industry as a whole is following. With physical games dying out, 3,000+ layoffs at Xbox, and rising costs of games altogether, GTA 6‘s marketing strategy is another laughable instance of what “AAAA” gaming could look like.

In the future, more games might do reveal trailers through Netflix, Paramount, Amazon Prime, or other streaming services. Summer Game Fest, the Game Awards, and other places for game announcements might be blocked to players, all to serve a greater profit margin in a hobby once meant for everyone.