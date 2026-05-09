Halo Infinite’s Surprising New Mode Brings Back One Of The Series’ Best PvE Game Types

A new PvE mode called “Gauntlet” has been added to Halo Infinite in a surprising update, bringing a new match type for players that resembles a classic from older titles. Very similar to the outstanding Firefight mode of games like Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach, Gauntlet allows for significant co-op play between players in their own fireteams. However, the significant challenge of this mode makes it more exciting than players have expected, with many wondering why it wasn’t included in the sci-fi FPS sooner.

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The came out in November 2025, supposedly with the promise of its content being the last bit of support the game was planned to get. That being said, May 2026 saw the release of the Gauntlet mode, in a sudden drop that comes alongside continued development of Halo: Campaign Evolved and several shifts in Xbox’s leadership. With Xbox’s Project Helix console also being worked on for a potential new entry for the Halo series, this surprising addition is one many fans didn’t expect.

Halo Infinite Adds PvE “Gauntlet” Mode As An Homage To Firefight From Past Games

Courtesy of 343 Industries

Appropriately part of the “Gauntlet Update,” Halo Infinite‘s Firefight: Gauntlet mode is both an homage to past Firefight match types and an entirely new playlist everyone can enjoy. In this mode, up to four players can join up and work together to survive a series of challenging, high-intensity battle arena simulations meant to test their combat skills. Each arena has waves upon waves of enemies, becoming more intense over time as the Firefight systems of the past were. That being said, there are several new factors that help Gauntlet stand out from Firefights from previous games.

For example, taking too long to defeat mini bosses or major enemies within a battle arena will cause the deadly Harbinger to appear, acting as an almost unkillable force meant to force players to progress or perish. As players move forward, the difficulty of the arenas they enter also increases, forcing them to learn, adapt, and work together with allies to succeed. The aggro of AI-controlled enemies shifts often depending on a player’ actions, with some becoming VIPs of matches that lets everyone know who is drawing the most attention.

Shroud Screens can help reduce a player’s notoriety, especially if they draw the most attention possible through high numbers of eliminations. Gauntlet continues until all players are downed, but allies can revive each other through interacting with Revive Orbs their characters drop when taken out. Repair Fields can help this process, but even downed players will respawn after 30 seconds, encouraging survival above all else. Players can win if they make it through all five Gauntlet battle arenas, but doing so is quite a difficult task.

Courtesy of 343 Industries

The challenge of Gauntlet mode comes from how you and your friends have to quickly adjust to arenas, with only a brief window of time to equip yourself for the next challenges after you beat one. Once an arena’s champions are defeated, your squad only has 30 seconds to arm themselves in the Gauntlet hub location, restocking on equipment and weapons to take into the next encounter. As you get a feel for what enemies lie ahead, you’ll start to get a feel for what works and what doesn’t, allowing for rapid-paced preparation alongside your team.

The hub area also gives you a chance to redeem points at specific terminals, giving yourself boosts to your character’s Attributes. Every character has the followed Attributes in a round of Firefight: Gauntlet:

Damage

Recovery

Resistance

Speed

Bolstering your damage will increase your weapon and melee attack damage, while Speed boosts enhances the speed of all of your actions, from basic movement to reload speed and melee recovery. On the other hand, Recovery buffs reduce the amount of time it takes for your shields and health to come back once depleted. Similarly, improving Resistance will increase the damage your health and shields can take before being downed. With the order of battle arenas and the enemies they spawn being randomized every round of Gauntlet, planning a “build” is the best way to ensure victory.

Other power equipment in arenas, like Active Camo and Overshield, change your team’s Gauntlet run in interesting ways. Power weapons that occassionally spawn in the hub can also turn the tide of a bad run, giving your team the chance it needs to reach the final of five arenas in some cases. Almost akin to a Destiny 2 raid or a rougelike experience such as Elden Ring Nightreign, Gauntlet mode is easily one of the most addicting match types in Halo Infinite by a long shot.

Gauntlet Match Type Expansions Might Suggest Further Support To Halo Infinite In The Future

Even with limited map types, the randomization of Gauntlet’s PvE has left players stunned, eagerly engaging with the new mode in great numbers. Some fans are asking for improvements and support for this game type, despite Halo Infinite development having stopped back with the November 2025 update. Even if Halo Infinite‘s competitive multiplayer made mistakes, this collaborative mode seems to be bringing more people together than ever.

Currently, the only thing holding Gauntlet back from being as beloved as Firefight is its overwhelming difficulty, small selection of maps, and lack of diverse boss “Champions.” Even on Easy, Gauntlet enemies feel closer to Heroic difficulty foes from the game’s campaign, likely meaning that balance adjustments could go a long way for making the match type more accessible. With extra bosses and refined systems, the good foundation of Halo Infinite‘s Guantlet mode could see support for the FPS return, and perhaps even bolster the ideas of a spin-off or sequel.

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