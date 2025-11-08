Halo Infinite Update Could Be Good News for Halo 7

The last few months have been a busy time for Halo fans. The long-rumored Halo: Combat Evolved remake was finally confirmed, and the franchise is making its way to PlayStation for the very first time. But although rumors suggest multiple games are in the works at Halo Studios, most intel points towards another remake. That leaves fans eager to see the next brand-new Halo entry wondering when we might hear anything about Halo 7. But a new update about the future of Halo Infinite could be good news.

On November 7th, Halo Studios held a community livestream covering what’s next for Halo Infinite. The stream was largely focused on the contents of the next major update, Operation: Infinite. But Halo Studios also delivered some bittersweet news. This update, slated to release on November 18th, will be the last major update for Halo Infinite. After 4 years, the game will no longer receive new content as the studio shifts its focus to “multiple Halo titles in development.” Although that’s bad news for fans of Halo Infinite, it could be a good sign for the future of the franchise.

Halo Studios Shifts Focus to Other Projects, And That Could Mean Big Things for Halo’s Future

Halo Infinite isn’t necessarily going anywhere. The game’s servers aren’t being shut down or anything (yet), but it will not get any more major updates. That means no new maps or other kinds of content after the last big influx of content on November 18th. But that might actually be good news for those hoping to see a new entry in the Halo series.

We already know that one remake, Halo: Campaign Evolved, is on the way. But the reference to “multiple projects” doubles down on previous intel that Halo Studios has more in the works. We also know that a multiplayer-focused title is in the works, which may be part of why Campaign Evolved doesn’t offer online multiplayer support. Given that Halo Infinite focuses largely on multiplayer content, it’s possible that this new multiplayer game will be the main focus going forward. That could well be why Halo Studios is opting not to keep putting out new content for the game. But “multiple projects” could potentially be good news for Halo fans.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is slated to release in 2026, and many fans speculate that the multiplayer title will come out around that time, as well. While this could mean that the team behind Halo Infinite is preparing to shift gears to support the new multiplayer title, it could also be a sign that Halo Studios is prepping to work on the next full-fledged entry in the series.

At any rate, it’s clear that Halo Infinite will not be the tentpole entry in the franchise for much longer, and that Halo fans can expect something new on the way. It could simply be the games we already know about, as the multiplayer title will likely require ongoing support, much like Halo Infinite did. But with any luck, that might finally include intel on the next installment in Master Chief’s story.

