Halo Infinite Gets Final Major Update, Here’s the Full List of Changes

Roughly four years after its release, the final major update for Halo Infinite has now gone live. In the wake of announcing Halo: Campaign Evolved this past month, developer Halo Studios revealed that it would soon be winding down its ongoing support for Infinite. While the game itself might still receive balance and bug fix patches in the future, Operations, which are the major updates for Halo Infinite that add new content to the experience, would be coming to an end after the next update. Now, that patch has gone live, and it contains a vast number of overhauls and new additions to the multiplayer shooter.

Downloadable now across Xbox and PC platforms, the Operation: Infinite update for Halo Infinite is a pretty sizable one. Per usual, this Operation adds a new 100-tier reward track that is available for free to everyone. In addition, over 250 new customization items have been added to the Exchange to go along with two new maps that have been added to playlists. Tweaks have also been made to XP and Spartan Points with this update, while ranked playlists have been scheduled out through early 2027.

Other than these new features, Halo Infinite has also received some smaller tweaks with this patch as well. Halo Studios has made some refinements to Forge and character customization most notably, with a handful of other adjustments related to menus and gameplay also arriving.

To get a look at the official patch notes for this new Halo Infinite update, courtesy of Halo Studios, you can find them attached below.

Global

Improved stability for Halo Infinite on both Xbox consoles and PC.

Multiplayer

Menus

Players are now less likely to see repeated error messages prompting them to sign-in after launching the game.

The Sign Out shortcut in the Control Panel menu now consistently returns players to the title screen and signs out the active account.

Selecting the Store button when viewing a locked customization item will no longer direct players to a bundle that they already own parts of.

Emblems and nameplates are now consistently sorted by alphabetical order.

Multi-Core weapon and armor coatings that have been favorited will now consistently appear as a favorite across all cores.

The Wyrd Aura Mythic Effect Set is now correctly labeled as a Multi-Core item.

When exiting out of the in-game scoreboard view, Forge map and mode credits should now disappear at the same time as the rest of the scoreboard.

Map and mode credits are now only listed on the in-game scoreboard and pause menu when the current map was created by community members.

Gameplay

Radial menus now only appear during gameplay when players invoke them.

It is now easier to enter the empty pilot seat of a Falcon that has enemy passengers.

Pinging generic game mode objects, such as a flag or power seed, no longer lists the object as a weapon in the killfeed.

Audio

The volume of the Vestige Carbine’s firing audio has been decreased to align with the volume of other weapons.

Sound effects for the Repulsor equipment can now be heard consistently by players who are at a higher or lower elevation than the player using the Repulsor.

Visual

Legendary weapon variants will no longer appear with the default coating of their non-legendary variant.

The third person melee animation for the Vestige Carbine has been improved to smoothly return to its original position.

The screen will no longer fade to black during the match intro sequence.

The radial menu and custom input prompt now appear on-screen at the same time as other match intro information.

Players in a split-screen session will no longer see overlapping radial menus when entering a match that utilizes the radial menu.

The Falcon’s “doom state” sequence no longer emits a second explosion if the Falcon is fully destroyed by players before the sequence ends.

The spectator camera used while respawning in a multiplayer match, also known as the “death cam”, no longer rotates or moves in unintended directions.

The Perfect Sector Mythic Effect Set’s sliding effect no longer appears in front of Spartans in the Armor Hall menu.

Customization

All helmet attachments now cast shadows when the Raytraced Sun Shadows option is enabled.

The UA/Philes shoulder pads are now visible in the customization menus and in matches.

The TAC/Thornblade Brace shoulder pads no longer appear to float on the Mirage IIC armor core.

The HUL(3X)/FLATSTICK helmet attachment can now be equipped onto the Mark V [B] helmet.

Players can no longer see through gaps on the arms of the Chimera armor core.

Weapon charms no longer appear to overlap or fall into the Sidekick Blackjack weapon model for the Mk50 Sidekick.

The weapon charm placement for the M392 Bandit’s Honored Cabal weapon model has been adjusted to reduce instances of the charm covering the applied weapon emblem.

Emblems no longer appear distorted or cut off when applied to the following customization items: Combat Evolved Mark V armor kit for the Mark VII armor core MA5K Hush weapon model for the MA5K Avenger Merciless Cutthroat weapon model for the M392 Bandit

The following coatings now better reflect their intended colors when applied to the specified customization items: 2025 SSG Playoff weapon coating on the Mangler Academy Champion armor coating on various helmets Burning Chrome weapon coating on the Corpsewrap weapon model for the BR75 Battle Rifle Clinical Eye weapon coating on the Merciless Cutthroat weapon model for the M392 Bandit Core Emotion armor coating on various armor cores eUnited Playoff armor coating on various gloves for the Chimera, Mark VII, Mirage IIC, and Rakshasa armor cores Foggy Rust and Opulent Bronze armor coatings on the SAP/M left shoulder pad Gladiator’s Edge weapon coating on the Promethean Commando weapon model for the VK78 Commando Rifle Navi weapon coating on various weapon models for the M392 Bandit Praetorian Zephyr weapon coating on the Vicious Bulldog weapon model for the CQS48 Bulldog Promethean Shell weapon coating on the Even Hand and Mutilator of Rukt weapon models for the Mutilator Scaleguard weapon coating on the Pulse Carbine Septimal Azure vehicle coating on the Scorpion Senatorial Guard armor coating on the Chonmage, Hatamoto, Hikeshi, and Yokai helmets



Academy

Radial menus can now be opened and used in Training Mode.

Forge

An object’s labels are now maintained across respawns.

Multiple instances created by spawning the same Mode Object multiple times with the “Spawn Mode Object” node will now be treated as different objects.

Object-scoped menu variables can now be declared and modified without an initial global-scope variable being declared first.

Weapon Pads set to spawn Cindershots no longer spawn other weapons.

Players can now move vehicles created by a “Spawn Mode Object” node that’s part of a game mode Prefab.

The “On AI Unit Killed” node now has a “Killed Unit Position” output pin.

The “On Menu Item Selected” node can now be used across multiple radial menus.

The “Print UI Message to Killfeed” node now consistently functions when its conditions are met.

The following weapons are now available as options for the “Weapon Type” node: Fusion Coil Hardlight Fusion Coil Kinetic Fusion Coil Plasma Fusion Coil Shock Infected Energy Sword Mythic Sandwich Normal Sandwich

Using the “Remove Menu Item At Index” node now results in the correct radial menu item being removed and no longer removes menu items that were added to the index after the now-removed item was added.

“On Generic Flag Zone Entered” and “On Generic Flag Zone Exited” nodes are now available for use in node graphs.

“Spawn Mode Object” nodes included in a Mode Brain prefab will now consistently spawn their referenced object.

A “Print UI Message to Killfeed” node that references a respawning player will now consistently reflect that player’s team affiliation.

Dropdown menus will now be closed when entering Play Mode from within the node graph editor.

Debug text no longer appears when accessing the Build Menu in some non-English languages.

