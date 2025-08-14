Finish the Fight: 8 Reasons It’s Worth Returning To Halo Infinite

Has there ever been a first-person shooter with such an up-and-down reputation as Halo Infinite? The game was insanely hyped but suffered from some major development problems along the way. This led to arguably a botched launch that, combined with factors ranging from bad Battle Passes to worse communication with players, seriously damaged the game’s reputation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That reputational damage led to major consequences: specifically, the game’s player base dwindled to a fraction of what it once was. However, I’m one of the faithful still playing Halo Infinite, and I’ve got news that may surprise you: the game is better than ever and (ahem) infinitely worth returning to. Don’t believe it? Here are a few of the best reasons you should currently be playing Halo Infinite!

1) Free Is Good

Okay, so don’t throw any plasma grenades at me for stating the obvious, but the first reason it’s worth returning to Halo Infinite is that the multiplayer remains completely free. “Worth” is relative, of course, but if you’re a cash-strapped gamer (it’s not just me, right?), it’s great to know that there’s a very polished and very robust first-person shooter you can download without paying a thing. And while the game will still try to get you to buy a Battle Pass, there’s a surprisingly large amount of stuff you can unlock just by regularly playing.

Now, I know what you’re about to say: there are plenty of other free shooters out there, including Marvel Rivals and Overwatch 2. Those are both great games, and if you’ve got the time and hard drive space, they are both worth playing. However, they are both hero shooters designed around the idea of game-winning ultimate abilities and weird character synergies. If you want a free game built around classic PvP mechanics rather than flashy abilities, it doesn’t get better than Halo Infinite.

2) More Content Than You Can Shake a Sticky At

One of the reasons you may have previously walked away from Halo Infinite was the relative lack of content. Honestly, that may have been a fair reason to walk: early on, there were few levels, mediocre Battle Pass offerings, and no Forge mode. It became downright difficult for even veteran franchise fans to stick with Infinite, especially when they could relive the glory days with the Master Chief Collection.

Fortunately, there’s no more content than you can shake a sticky at. And the longer you’ve been away, the more there is for you to discover. There are now plenty of levels, a killer Forge mode, improved unlockables, and some great new multiplayer modes (more on this later). This has ushered in what I consider to be a real Halo Infinite renaissance, and now’s your chance to get back into the action and see what you’ve been missing.

3) The Core Gameplay Loop Is Flawless

Different Halo games have added different bells and whistles over the years, including armor abilities and permanent sprinting. However, what each game has in common is that it builds upon the original title’s core gameplay loop. Simply put, Halo is all about what some players call the holy trinity: guns, grenades, and melee. It’s this combination that gives this franchise the fun and frenzied combat that separates it from more grounded shooters like Battlefield.

Why is this so important? Halo Infinite is arguably the most polished version of this franchise’s beloved gameplay loop. Running around and lobbing grenades while shooting and punching through fellow Spartans in Infinite feels satisfying every single time. That may not sound like a big deal to those who aren’t major fans of the franchise. To old-school Halo heads, though, it’s worth returning to Infinite to experience the kind of gameplay you just can’t get anywhere else.

4) Solid New Map Design

Earlier, I mentioned that one of the major criticisms of Halo Infinite in the beginning was that it didn’t have enough maps. Fortunately, the devs have steadily added new maps over the years. Some of them build off old maps in new and exciting ways, and some feature new designs altogether. Almost all of them have one thing in common, though: they offer a good mixture of aesthetic appeal and balanced gameplay without feeling completely symmetrical.

That may not be important to every gamer, but it means a lot to me. I have trouble vibing with maps where each side is a perfect mirror image because even though it’s perfectly balanced, it breaks the immersion. Infinite scratches the itch I have to fight in areas that look more “realistic” in their design while still ensuring that Slayer, Skirmish, and everything in between doesn’t feel lopsided. And that makes Master Chief’s universe feel like a real place, which is very rewarding for those who have been playing from the beginning.

5) A Diverse Array of Gameplay Modes

For many veteran players, the real lifeblood of the Halo franchise has been different gameplay modes. From the very beginning, modes such as Capture the Flag and Rumble Pit have added variety for players who wanted alternatives to Slayer. Later titles added various modes, including some that I adore (like Fiesta) and those I merely tolerate (like Shotty Snipers). Now, I’m happy to report that Halo Infinite offers enough different modes to keep every kind of gamer happy.

If you love fighting (or being) a zombie, you’ll love the Infection, and Attrition is great for hardcore players wanting to prove their mettle. Extraction adds some land-grabbing variety to otherwise stale Big Team combat, and Juggernaut adds a real secret sauce to Rumble. Those are just a few of my favorite modes, but special mention goes to Firefight Classic, which is arguably the single best way to just kick back and unwind with your friends after a long day at work.

6) The Cosmetics Are Genuinely Fun

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That’s especially true when it comes to optional video game cosmetics. That new skin that you covet may very well be the one that gets your bestie to say, “Wait, you paid money for that?” Speaking of cash, some players (myself included) hate paying extra for cosmetics in principle. Why, I ask myself, would you want to spend money on a free game?

This is where Halo Infinite comes in. Admittedly, many of the game’s cosmetics require you to buy a Battle Pass, but a surprisingly large amount of them are available completely for free. And I’m not talking about junk: with a good eye and a bit of creativity, you can put together some killer looks for your Spartan, all without paying a thing. Your mileage may vary, but this is definitely my speed: a bunch of free cosmetics I can earn simply by playing and completing some of the most basic challenges and special events!

7) Ignore the Haters: The Campaign Is Fun

So far, I have understandably been focusing on the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite. After all, it’s completely free, and it’s where most players spend their time. But if you have Game Pass, you can play the campaign without spending anything extra. Admittedly, the campaign has been criticized by different gamers and influential streamers over the years. But I’m here to tell you to ignore the haters because the campaign is insanely fun.

First, the open-world design is exactly what this franchise needed, and it’s something many of us have been longing for ever since Halo 2 came out. Clearing out enemy Forward Operating Bases is fulfilling and gives you additional options (like new weapons and vehicles to unleash on the enemy). Fighting miniature boss battles across the Zeta Halo ring is similarly rewarding, but nothing is quite as cool in the campaign as the grappling hook.

It’s Master Chief, but he moves around like Batman. Let’s be real, how cool is that?

8) A Wonderfully Competitive Player Base

I saved this last reason to return to Halo Infinite for last because it’s one that may be divisive. As you know, the game’s player base has dwindled despite all of the improvements the developers have made. That has led to a smaller group of dedicated players who spend most of their time rocking out on Infinite. And that means one thing: for the most part, the players who have remained are very, very good.

In other words, this is not a title where a casual player can pick it up and enjoy immediate success. Instead, it’s one where you will have to put in the work, building up your skills to (as the kids might say) “get good.” That can be intimidating for new players, which is why I aimed this article at returning players instead. If you’re someone who has enjoyed this franchise for a while, you will likely enjoy the competitive rush of hopping into games where (to be frank) you’ll get your Spartan’s metal butt kicked in if you don’t have the skills.

That’s because nothing is sweeter than a hard-fought victory. In Halo Infinite, every fight is a hard fight, and that’s exactly what makes them worth fighting!