Hogwarts Legacy 2’s Disappointing Update Is Actually Perfect News

The sentiment that sometimes no news is good news must be ringing true for Hogwarts Legacy fans after the recent disappointing update has delivered a blow to anyone even remotely excited for its sequel’s imminent reveal. It is understandable why a delay of this magnitude would frustrate dedicated Harry Potter enthusiasts seeking their next virtual adventure in the Wizarding World. After all, Hogwarts Legacy launched in 2023, meaning it’s been nearly three years with little word on what fans can expect from the next entry in the blossoming franchise.

However, as much as the news that Warner Bros. isn’t going to start bringing out new titles in its biggest gaming franchises, Hogwarts Legacy included, until 2027 at the absolute earliest is certainly disappointing, it should also spark a flurry of hope in those eager to see how Hogwarts Legacy 2 fixes its predecessor’s mistakes. Indeed, as much as this delay means we’ll all have to wait that little bit longer, there are plenty of reasons as to why it is not only great news for fans, but also crucial to the longevity of the Hogwarts Legacy series.

Hogwarts Legacy 2’s Not Releasing Until At Least 2027 Is Good News

Warner Bros. has been in a difficult spot as of late, especially when it comes to video games. In fact, that’s a gross understatement, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the studio’s numerous other enormous flops in 2025 cost it dearly and forced it to completely reevaluate its business model and potentially even sell the entire Warner Bros. brand to Netflix. So, it is no surprise that JB Perrette, the head of global streaming and gaming at Warner Bros., told Variety that they consider 2025 to be “a year of reset,” one in which it foolishly attempted to monopolize on every IP it owned and quickly found itself burning out.

In an attempt to pivot and make up for its ridiculous losses last year, Perrette explained that “the real fruits will start coming in in ’27-’28 when [Warner Bros.] returns to some of [its] biggest franchises.” While he didn’t explain what said franchises were, one can only assume he is referring to Hogwarts Legacy, especially as its release is reportedly meant to coincide with the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Naturally, that means that, at the very least, we won’t see Hogwarts Legacy 2 for one more year, potentially two. There is every possibility that it gets pushed back even further, especially if Warner Bros. is still insistent on making Hogwarts Legacy 2 a live service game.

I, for one, am extremely happy to hear that we won’t be seeing any Hogwarts Legacy content for at least another year. It is immensely refreshing to know that Warner Bros. has no aspirations of rushing the sequel, something that would have been only too easy considering the foundations for one are practically already there. If anything, Warner Bros. appears to be playing it a tad too cautiously; its apparent lack of plans for DLC for the original game (or its alleged cancellation of them) speaks to a bizarre lack of faith in the project to be as big a hit as it ended up being.

Perhaps, it could be an indication that Avalanche Software wanted to focus on delivering the very best sequel, rather than adding more to Hogwarts Legacy, and in the process delaying its successor further. Regardless, this extra time will, in theory, allow Avalanche to deliver an exceptional open-world magical RPG and fix the numerous failings of Hogwarts Legacy. If they’re adopting the Marvel’s Spider-Man method of reusing the same world while telling a new story, enhancing mechanics, and introducing a few new ideas, then one can only hope that all of this development time will ensure that any new features or those that end up being improved upon make the sequel the definitive Harry Potter experience.

Skipping 2026 Is A Smart Move For Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, there are a plethora of other good reasons to delay Hogwarts Legacy 2 beyond polishing the core gameplay experience. For starters, as the sequel has barely been announced, let alone showcased in any meaningful events, were it to launch in 2026, it would likely have to do so toward the tail end of the year for it to have any marketing time. That would mean potentially clashing with Grand Theft Auto 6 and losing any chance of becoming the best-selling game of the year like its predecessor back in 2023.

It makes sense then to delay into 2027, where, so far, there are few major titles planned for release. Hogwarts Legacy stands a better chance of shining in a quieter period not dominated by once in a blue moon games like GTA 6. It also, as aforementioned, would allow it to coincide with the release of the Harry Potter HBO show, which was delayed to early 2027 after originally being scheduled to air in 2026. As it once did with the Matrix, Warner Bros. is clearly intent on stirring up a great fervor for Harry Potter next year, with the double bill of both the long-awaited show and sequel to Hogwarts Legacy ensuring fans have their fill.

While my very limited interest in the show precludes me from joining in on the festivities, I can understand how such a marketing strategy would prove immensely successful, and Warner Bros. would be foolish not to capitalize on it. However, I hope that it doesn’t end up rushing Hogwarts Legacy merely so it can best exploit this marketing gold mine. This additional year of development will surely help Hogwarts Legacy 2 be in good standing for whenever it does eventually release. Nevertheless, if it should prove to be an inefficient amount of time, then Warner Bros. must delay the game further to both avoid the inevitable backlash from fans and critics alike and ruin the immense amount of goodwill it received from the success of the first game. Whether it does that remains to be seen, although this is the studio that deemed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League worthy of being published, so it is anyone’s guess.

Are you happy to hear Hogwarts Legacy 2 won't be releasing until 2027 at the earliest?