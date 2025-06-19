Hogwarts Legacy 2 First Details Potentially Leaked (Multiplayer, Live Service, and More)

The first details on Hogwarts Legacy 2 have potentially been leaked by an Avalanche Software job listing. For those that don’t know, Avalanche Software is the Utah-based studio behind the Hogwarts Legacy series. And according to job listings posted by Warner Bros for its studio, Avalanche Software is not just aiming to deliver the same experience as the first game, but is looking to expand upon the first game with the sequel, primarily by introducing multiplayer and live-service elements.

There are various job listings for Avalanche Software right now, many of which describe the project applicants would be working on as an “online multiplayer RPG.” Beyond this, listings — such as for Lead Narrative Designer — have some very interesting details. For example, applicants hoping to fill this position will be expected to “craft narratives that adapt to multiplayer frameworks.” This includes PvP, PvE, matchmaking, and live-service updates.

Another interesting detail is that Avalanche Software is aiming to have “dynamic dialog that responds to player actions and interactions in real-time multiplayer settings,” something the first game did not really have.

Previously, rumors have suggested Hogwarts Legacy 2 will infuse multiplayer and live-service elements into the experience, so all of this information does track in that regard. That said, it is important to note there is no guarantee this job listing is for Hogwarts Legacy 2. Traditionally, Avalanche Software is not a two-game studio, and we know it is working on Hogwarts Legacy 2, but is possible it has scaled up and that this is a separate multiplayer project. This seems unlikely for various reasons — especially given the size of the studio — but it is a possibility and potential explanation for everything above.

If Hogwarts Legacy 2 is going to be expanded with mutliplayer and live-service elements, it is a bold and risky call from WB Games and Avalanche Software. A by-the-books sequel on the first game, which printed a boatload of money, is what many were expecting, but perhaps the aforementioned duo are aspiring for not just a boatload of money, but boatloads.

At the moment of publishing, Avalanche Software and WB Games have not commented on anything above. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Hogwarts Legacy 2 coverage, click here.