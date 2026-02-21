Hogwarts Legacy Players Find Harry Potter Major Slytherin Easter Egg 3 Years Later

It’s been just over 3 years since Hogwarts Legacy first let Harry Potter fans roam the Wizarding World. Despite getting on in years, the game remains one of the most popular open-world RPGs on the market. After all, many Harry Potter fans grew up dreaming of attending Hogwarts. And in Hogwarts Legacy, they can. Not only that, but the game is surprisingly vast and detailed. That’s why, even 3 years later, players are still managing to stumble upon new secrets and Easter Eggs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hogwarts Legacy is set many years before the events of the Harry Potter series. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t packed with references and Easter Eggs that build out the lore of the broader Wizarding World. Several of the game’s side quests offer up chances to stumble upon details that add layers to our knowledge of wizarding history. One player recently stumbled upon just such a detail, which expands on the origins of a mysterious creature from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. If you ever wondered how Hogwarts’ basilisk came to be, the RPG just might have our answer.

Hogwarts Legacy Journal Entry Sheds Light on Basilisk Origins

Courtesy of Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. games

Like many open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy gives players plenty of readable texts to stumble upon. Those who actually take the time to read them are rewarded with extra lore. And in the case of a game set in the Wizarding World, that lore often includes Easter Eggs that reference the Harry Potter books. While doing a quest called In the Shadow of the Study, one player noticed a reference to the basilisk that Harry would one day battle in Chamber of Secrets.

“Even after 160 hours, I still find something new every time I play,” writes Redditor @DeVito8704. While reading a page from Slytherin’s diary, the player noticed an “obvious reference to the Basilisk.” And indeed, in the screenshot, you can see Slytherin’s reflections on the presence of Muggle-born students at Hogwarts.

After reflecting on how he “can no longer bear witness to the corridors full of” Muggle-born students, Slytherin notes that he has made a decision. Specifically, he says he shall place “the creature into a deep sleep in its chamber until it can be awakened by one who shares my views.” Though it isn’t specifically named, this is a pretty clear reference to the basilisk that will one day be awakened by just such a student: Tom Riddle, aka Voldemort, himself.

For fans who have wondered how the basilisk came to be in the Chamber for so many years between Salazar Slytherin’s time and Voldemort’s, this journal entry gives us an answer. It also sheds light on Slytherin’s state of mind, confirming he was indeed one evil wizard.

In response to the player’s post, other fans shared similar Easter Eggs they have stumbled upon while playing the game. It turns out, this isn’t even the only reference to basilisks and their origins in the game. “I love all the easter eggs and references throughout,” says another fan, referring to some basilisk lore they stumbled upon in a “random cave.” So, even if it looks like fans will be waiting quite some time for Hogwarts Legacy 2, there’s clearly still plenty to uncover while exploring the first open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe.

Have you stumbled upon any fun Easter Eggs while playing Hogwarts Legacy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!