How Code Vein 2’s Companion System Changes the Soulslike Formula

Code Vein 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to Bandai Namco’s anime soulslike Code Vein, and it has made significant changes. Many of these are upgrades or expansions to the first game’s systems, while some are completely new. The world has transitioned from open areas to a fully open world to mixed success, but the most exciting part of Code Vein 2 is the new companion system. For many reasons, this is a game-changer in the soulslike genre and should excite both veterans and newcomers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Companions offer many benefits in Code Vein 2, though an understated one is a constant friend and the company they provide in a bleak and desolate world. But the more practical advantages come in combat, and here is where your allies shine. Companions provide a unique aspect that is not seen in many soulslike games, at least not without the help of summoning. Because of this, Code Vein 2 plays differently from other titles in the genre.

Code Vein 2’s Companions Make Everything Better

image courtesy of bandai namco

Companions in Code Vein 2 completely change combat in the soulslike genre. There are two different ways your companions can aid you. The first is to join you in battle, while the second sees them bond with you. Each has its benefits, and typically, the bonded form is better when facing powerful foes like bosses, though both forms are viable in any type of combat. I came to prefer having my companion fight alongside me, but I did switch it up depending on the enemy at hand.

When you have your companion fight alongside you, there are two key benefits. The first, and perhaps better for me, is that they can pull aggro. This is helpful for when you need a moment to breathe or heal. When separated, your companion will attack your foes, whittling down their health bar and even interrupting enemy attacks. However, you’ll need to deal damage yourself to ensure your foes don’t heal up and stay dead.

The second form is when you and your companion combine. While in this bonded form, you gain increased stats and abilities. These buffs allow you to hit harder and take more hits, though the exact benefits change depending on which companion you have with you. While I didn’t use this mode as often as the first, I did enjoy the increased power it provided, sometimes even being the difference between life and death. There is a time and place for both modes, and knowing when to use which will come as you play and learn the game’s systems.

New Players Will Love Companions

image courtesy of bandai namco.

The benefits in combat aren’t just stats, pulling aggro, and companionship. The best thing about Code Vein 2’s companions is the ability to revive you when you fall in battle. When your health hits zero, your companion will temporarily sacrifice themselves and get you back up with a portion of your health. You do have some brief invincibility during this time, allowing you a moment to consider your options. Whenever this happened, as it often did for me, I typically found myself retreating to heal and strategize.

Now, this isn’t something you can rely on always. When your companion revives you, they are unavailable for a brief time. This not only means they cannot revive you again during this window, but you lose all benefits, whether they are bonded or not. When my companion saved me, I often ran away until they returned. You’ll have to balance your offense and defense because the last thing you want is to have your companion fall at a crucial moment. There were many boss fights where I became too aggressive and lost both my companion and progress.

Companions are particularly friendly to new players because of their ability to revive you. Code Vein 2’s combat is deep, challenging, and mechanically satisfying, but it is a learning curve. Early on, you’ll breeze through enemies, but you’ll soon find yourself facing more difficult foes. The safety net that companions offer is invaluable for newcomers or players just learning the game. But even veterans will appreciate everything they provide because there is always an enemy that will test or surprise you.

Companions Did Kill Code Vein 2’s Multiplayer

image couretsy of bandai namco.

As much as I love Code Vein 2’s companion system, it does remove one of the core aspects from the first game. Code Vein offered multiplayer, allowing players to quest and fight together. This system has been replaced with the various companions, and there is no way to play Code Vein 2 multiplayer, though modders may change that. This divisive change has its merits and cons, and I’m certain the fan base will be split on this. I, for one, prefer the companion system, but completely understand why many feel the series lost a major component.

Losing multiplayer is a big blow to those who enjoy playing with friends. Normally, multiplayer in soulslike games can up the challenge for groups or allow players to invade one another. This adds an element of challenge and thrill, never knowing when an encounter will turn even more deadly. By removing this feature, Code Vein 2 has likely alienated a portion of the soulslike fan base.

That said, I can see the vision and the reason for this decision. Adding the companion system differentiates Code Vein 2 from other soulslike games and helps it stand out. The companions are also key to the narrative and help push the story along. But the most important aspect of the companion system is the diversity and experimentation it brings to battle. Combat has an extra layer to it thanks to the various benefits each companion offers. I think sacrificing multiplayer is necessary in Code Vein 2 in order to let this new mechanic shine. With multiplayer, players would opt to play with a friend rather than the AI-controlled characters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!