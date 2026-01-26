CODE VEIN II Gets a Big Pre-Launch Discount (Including The Ultimate Edition)

If you’re in the market for your next anime-inspired action RPG fix, we have some good news for you. Fanatical is currently offering a sweet 15% discount on CODE VEIN II pre-orders across all editions, which is a great deal if you’re already planning on playing the highly-anticipated sequel.

But when it comes to CODE VEIN’s blood-soaked world, the Ultimate Edition is where the real value lies, especially for returning fans.

Deal Overview: What You Need to Know

CODE VEIN II is slated for release on January 26, 2026, but Fanatical’s current promotion lets you save a few bucks while getting in early. All Deluxe and Ultimate pre-orders come with 72-hour early access, meaning you’ll be draining blood from enemies a full three days before the official launch.

The deal gets you official Steam keys with instant delivery, giving you legitimate savings on what’s shaping up to be one of 2026’s standout action RPGs.

Ultimate Edition: The Complete Package

At $84.99 (down from $99.99), the Ultimate Edition might seem pricey at first glance, but let’s break down what you’re actually getting.

The base game is just the beginning. You’ll also receive three custom outfit sets plus an exclusive weapon via the Custom Outfit Pack, the substantial Mask of Idris expansion DLC (already scheduled for January 2027), and six character costumes inspired by the original CODE VEIN. For collectors and lore enthusiasts, the digital mini artbook and soundtrack add significant value, while the pre-order bonuses, including the Stylized Forma Set, Forma Face Paint, and the Twin Fangs of the Lone Wolf weapon, round out an impressively packed package.

The Ultimate Edition certainly offers the best long-term investment, especially considering the expansion DLC alone will likely retail for $20-30 when it’s released separately. For returning fans who already know they’ll want the complete experience, this is the obvious option.

Other Editions at a Glance

If the Ultimate Edition feels like overkill for your needs, Fanatical has you covered with two alternatives:

The Standard Edition comes in at $59.49 (Reg. $69.99) and includes just the base game, which is perfect if you’re a casual fan or just want to dip your toes into theCODE VEIN universe without committing to extras.

The middle-ground Deluxe Edition is priced at $76.49 (Reg. $89.99) and includes the base game, Custom Outfit Pack, and the Mask of Idris expansion DLC. It’s a solid option, but at only $8.50 less than the Ultimate Edition. You’re giving up quite a bit of content for a relatively modest saving.

What Is CODE VEIN II, Anyway?

CODE VEIN II continues the dark, post-apocalyptic saga where humans and Revenants (essentially vampires) struggle to coexist. The sequel centers around time travel mechanics that allow players to alter fate and prevent the world’s collapse through their choices. The game’s signature combat system revolves around blood-draining mechanics, highly flexible character builds, and AI partner characters that complement your playstyle.

If you enjoy challenging action RPGs with anime aesthetics and surprising narrative depth, CODE VEIN II will likely hit all those notes while refining the original’s formula. The sequel appears to address many of the first game’s pacing issues while doubling down on the character customization that made it stand out.

Why Pre-Order on Fanatical?

The 15% discount applies across all editions, but it’s worth noting that the pricing is explicitly tied to the pre-order window. So, once the game launches, expect to pay full price everywhere. For anyone already planning to jump in at launch, this is essentially free money left on the table if you don’t take advantage.

If you’re planning to play CODE VEIN II when it releases (or preferably, three days earlier), the Ultimate Edition on Fanatical gives you the best overall value right now. You’re getting early access, all the cosmetics, future DLC, and a decent pre-release discount in one convenient package.