Marvel’s New Fighting Game Reveals A Roster Of Villains Players Didn’t Expect

More characters for the roster for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has been revealed, confirming fan theories and debunking other rumors. However, unlike past teams in the game that players have been able to predict with some accuracy, the latest squad was defined by surprise inclusions of infamous villains from across Marvel Comics. Although many players suspected at least one antagonist to make it into the fighting game, many were not prepared for multiple to arrive on the scene.

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The last team revealed for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls was the Fighting Avengers, a group that included the already revealed Iron Man and Captain America alongside new faces Black Panther and Hulk. Captain America was the leader of this team, but a teasing image at the end of the Fighting Avengers trailer hinted at the possibility of other characters. Through clues and Easter Eggs, players anticipated that the next leader shown off would be Doctor Doom, an accurate assumption that would come true for Sony’s June 2026 State of Play.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Shows The Knights Of Doom Team With Magneto, Green Goblin, & Carnage

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The Knights of Doom were the latest team revealed, with only the group’s leader Doctor Doom acting as a known roster character prior to the announcement. Along with an official look at The Champion, a figure who may be the final boss of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Doctor Doom’s team was shown to include the following characters:

Doctor Doom

Magneto

Green Goblin

Carnage

Each new character is one highly requested by fans, with Magneto in particular having a long history with Marvel fighting games. The Master of Magnetism returns due to some deal made with Doctor Doom, using their mutant powers to summon multiple metallic objects to strike at his opponents. Meanwhile, the Green Goblin was shown alongside a new stage, a nighttime version of the New York battleground already in the game.

Green Goblin seems to be a highly mobile character, using his signature glider to conduct an aerial assault against his opponents. The deranged persona of Norman Osborn is stated to have a variety of pumpkin bombs and razor bats, creating an unconventional and tricky fighter far different from anyone else. At the same time, Carnage unleashes true savagery onto Doom’s team, infecting enemies with his symbiote to tear through defenses. The merciless play style of Carnage through bladed weapons and long tendrils already show a powerful fighter for anyone’s team.

Every Past Theory From Previous Trailers Were Proven True Instead Of Only One

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The biggest discussions leading up to the Knights of Doom reveal was a teasing image left at the end of the Fighting Avengers team trailer. A brief image awash in green light had the number “361” scrawled to the side, with Spider-Man’s eyes being scratched out as well. This led many fans to believe Green Goblin would be in the game due to the hue of the image, but others argued that it would be Carnage instead, as “361” refers to The Amazing Spider-Man #361 comic, where Carnage first made their debut.

No one expected every theory to be proven correct, as some dismissed the green of the image as another reference to Doctor Doom. Some fans thought that Carnage’s strong tease was the only one with merit, since such a clue also lined up with Spider-Man’s image being vandalized. However, for both Spider-Man villains to be included with Doctor Doom is far beyond what many players were predicting. Furthermore, leaks had pointed to Magneto before in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ roster, but fans assumed the character would likely be DLC.

Some Villains On Doctor Doom’s Team Have Never Been In A Fighting Game Before

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The use of Magneto on Doom’s team may be surprising from the characters typical motivations in Marvel Comics, but the inclusion of the mutant leader has been done in fighting games before. Magneto’s role in the Marvel vs. Capcom series is legendary within the genre, alongside other characters who’ve also made the jump to Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. On the other hand, Carnage and Green Goblin make their debut in Arc System Work’s latest title, after many years of fans begging creators to bring each villain to a fighting game.

Among the most requested characters for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Carnage and Green Goblin were hopeful picks once the game announced how it was organizing teams. Like Magneto, Carnage’s counterpart Venom has been in multiple Marvel fighting games before, with the lethal red villain having been surprisingly absent. At the same time, Spider-Man’s other villains have been largely underrepresented in other fighting games, with Green Goblin only briefly being referenced in the wall crawler’s Level 3 super animation in Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

Having these character in a fighting game for the first time is exhilirating, especially as player discover more nuances with either character’s play styles. Even Magneto has been drastically changed this time around, just as other Marvel characters are far different compared to their Marvel vs. Capcom versions. With only three more characters to be revealed to finalize Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls‘ base roster, the Knights of Doom are a welcome addition of villains fans are heavily praising.

What character from the Knights of Doom do you want to try in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!