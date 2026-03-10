Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Leak Reveals Two New Characters

A new leak has revealed two new fighters that should be joining the roster of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls upon its launch later this year. During PlayStation’s recent State of Play, a handful of characters tied to the X-Men were confirmed to be appearing in Fighting Souls. This lineup included Storm, Wolverine, Magik, and Danger, who together represent the Unbreakable X-Men in-game. Now, just weeks after this reveal, it seems that a couple of new Mutants could be slated to join this group in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls as well.

As of today, a new listing on the Bulgarian retail site Ozone happened to mention the characters Magneto and Scarlet Witch would be playable in Marvel Tokon. This father and daughter duo are among the most popular Mutants in all of Marvel comics, which makes their potential addition to Fighting Souls one that should thrill many prospective players. Magneto, in particular, has been a fan-favorite character in the Marvel vs. Capcom series previously, leading to him being one of the most-requested characters to now appear in Marvel Tokon.

Outside of these new playable characters, this listing for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls stated that Wakanda, the Santum Santorum, and Hellfire Gala would be stages represented in the game. We have yet to know exactly what these locales might look like, but their potential inclusion gives us a better idea of what Marvel Tokon could offer in its finalized version.

Is This Marvel Tokon Leak Legitimate?

So just how legitimate is this leak for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls? Well, given that it came directly from a retailer, there’s a good possibility that what has been outlined here is real. This notion is even more believable given that these details tied to characters and stages were quickly edited out of the product’s description on the website. As such, it’s likely that this info may have been included earlier than publisher PlayStation intended. We won’t know for certain if this is real until an official announcement comes about, though, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set to release later this year on August 6th. Upon its arrival, the game will be playable exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

