New Marvel Game Has a Team Never Before Seen in the Comics

The latest news surrounding Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has shown off more characters for the exciting fighting game coming from Arc System Works. From the competitive Arc World Tour Finals event, one new character was shown off alongside three established faces seen previously in the game’s earlier beta playtesting. However, with the way this game is organizing teams, fans almost can’t predict which fighters will come next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From earlier information, we know that Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls will have 20 characters for its core roster at launch, with a round of four new fighters on its way as early DLC. The game’s cast is split up into five teams, with one character acting as a “leader” for three others connected to them in some way. As Storm’s team of X-Men was the only one revealed so far, the next leader revealed at the World Tour Finals was Spider-Man and who was joining the web-slinging superhero.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Introduces The Amazing Guardians Team In Its Latest Trailer

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The Spider-Man leader trailer showed off a brand-new team called “The Amazing Guardians,” which features Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, and Peni Parker join forces with New York’s friendly neighborhood wall crawler. This team is somewhat surprising for fans, but the lighthearted energy from each character shown in the trailer quickly showed a strong cohesion between each figure. It was long theorized that Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel could be on the same team for a street-level theme for other character, but this assembly goes outside the box.

Peni Parker’s connection to Spider-Man is threaded throughout the web strands of the Spiderverse, the unique multiverse surrounding the character in both comics and animated films. The bulky, gadget-filled mech suit SP//dr is completely different from other fighters in the game, representing a bold character design in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Yet, while a combination of street-level fighters and spider-themed heroes makes sense for a team led by Spider-Man, Star-Lord throws a wrench into any specific predictions.

Star-Lord is a character prominently featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy, a team known for other cosmic comic faces such as Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, or the sentient tree Groot. When Star-Lord wasn’t announced as a team leader for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, there was plenty of mystery regarding what team he would fit on the most. Between Storm, Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider, Star-Lord didn’t seem to have a definitive place. This trailer settles those debates, but create unique opportunities for future teams to follow.

Spider-Man’s Leadership Creates A Group Never Seen Together In Comics

Image courtesy of Arc System Works & Marvel Games

Surprisingly, “The Amazing Guardians” are not a team from Marvel Comics, with the unique ensemble of Spider-Man’s Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls squad being the first of its kind. This is partly due to the four team member limitations of the game, but also to slot characters with similar tones together for a group that vibes together well. The cockiness of Star-Lord matches well with Ms. Marvel’s enthusiasm and Peni Parker’s eccentric personality, with Spider-Man’s jokes and experience driving them all forward.

While it may feel like an excuse to bring together some of the characters on the roster who are hard to fit anywhere else, this team is refreshingly distinct from player expectations. With the announcement of the Unbreakable X-Men team, players anticipated that other teams would follow strict rules regarding what other fighters would be included with a specific leader character. With Spider-Man’s motley crew, the door is far more open for unorthodox synergies than many assumed.

The Marvel Fighting Game’s Remaining Roster Could Reveal More Unique Teams

Courtesy of Arc System Works

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls has three more teams left to reveal, with only eight more slots remaining on the roster as a whole. Captain America, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider’s teams have yet to be shown, but the unlikely team Spider-Man put together could break expected formulas from each squad. For example, many fans have long assumed that Doctor Doom’s team will feature multiple Marvel villains, but it has a chance of going in many different directions.

Beyond characters like The Promoter, who may be tied to the final boss of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, the teams of this game do not have to be strictly connected to one another. Much like how Star-Lord and Spider-Man don’t have as much common ground besides their attitude and “Peter” name, Ghost Rider doesn’t need to have his team all be members of the Midnight Sons. That supernatural team from the comics doesn’t have to be the blueprint for that team to follow, just like a “Villains” or “Avengers” theme doesn’t have to define Doom or Captain America’s groups.

Iron Man, the only non-leader character left on the roster, could go anywhere like Star-Lord did by the time the whole roster’s organization is displayed. In many ways, this is truly exciting for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, as it means that there are no clear patterns to follow, creating a far wider array of possible characters to be added into a fighting game that keeps improving ahead of its 2026 release.

What unique teams do you want to see in Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls following The Amazing Guardians? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!