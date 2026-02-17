Marvel’s Wolverine Rumored Release Month Might Be Best for Sony and Players

Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the most anticipated games of the year, with a brutal gameplay trailer released in 2025 highlighting just how far Insomniac Games is going to take the mutant hero. Building off the success the developer has found with their Spider-Man series of games, the anti-hero’s adventure looks like it’s going to be a great time. Despite all the anticipation surrounding the game, however, there’s been little in the way of a formal release plan announced for the game.

That’s raised an interesting question about Sony’s plans for the game, given that the publisher — along with the rest of the games industry — seems to be very wary of releasing anything at the same time as Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. Expected to be the biggest release of the year, GTA 6‘s only potential competition might have been the next Marvel game from Insomniac — especially given that Insomniac’s most recent superhero game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is the best-selling game yet to be released on the PS5. Speculation and a potential leak suggest Sony isn’t looking for that fight, however, which could be a boon to both companies and players at large.

Wolverine Might Be Set For A September Release

Despite being one of the year’s most anticipated releases for the PS5, Marvel’s Wolverine still doesn’t have a confirmed release date — but recent speculation suggests that it’ll come out in September, giving it a few months to dominate the player ecosystem before Grand Theft Auto 6 overshadows the rest of the industry. The new superhero title from Insomniac Games was given a formal release window of late 2026 during the 2025 State of Play, but neither the devleoper or Sony has announced an actual release date for the game. Meanwhile, the Latin American PS Store noted that the game will be launched in Q3 of 2026.

This would put its release date sometime between July and September, with the latter seeming more likely (and more consistent with Sony’s statements that it would be released later in the year). That development is notable for two big reasons: firstly, it means that Marvel’s Wolverine continues a trend that has defined the release schedule for Insomniac’s other Marvel games, with their previous releases, which have come out between September and November. If Wolverine does come out in September, it would still count as being relatively late in the year but still part of Q3, all while following Insomniac’s typical release schedule for their Marvel games. It also means that Wolverine might be able to have a better launch without attracting direct competition from Grand Theft Auto 6.

Wolverine Is Side-Stepping A Potential Fight With One Of Gaming’s Biggest Titles

The entire gaming industry has been in something of a unique holding pattern lately, and it’s all because of Rockstar’s latest game. The sixth mainline entry in the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto 6 is already projected to be one of the biggest game releases of all time. As such, many developers and publishers have been doing everything they can to avoid launching their own titles in direct competition alongside GTA 6, otherwise risking the game being overshadowed by the competition. As a result, multiple developers have been open about needing to adjust their own release schedules and development cycles around GTA 6, which has gotten a set release date of November 19.

Due to the brand recognition of the franchise, the player excitement for the series, and the nature of the industry, almost no major developers want to risk their titles by putting them up against GTA 6. One of the few titles that might have stood a chance of actually holding their own in a face-off against the latest entry in the crime series is Marvel’s Wolverine, which has the superhero connection and the goodwill that Insomniac Games has developed with their previous superhero titles. However, it would still be a risky endeavour for Sony. Especially given the costly production cycles for modern gaming, even something as anticipated as Marvel’s Wolverine failing to turn a strong enough profit could be a big blow to Insomniac and their apparent plans to expand their version of the Marvel Universe.

Instead, by releasing a few months ahead of GTA 6, Marvel’s Wolverine could be ideally placed to turn a tidy profit and dominate the gamer conversation before GTA 6 overshadows the rest of the year’s releases. It’s good for the companies that want to earn a profit, it’s a boon for players who’ve been dying to get their hands on Marvel’s most brutal hero, and it’s even good news for Rockstar. Similar to Marvel’s Wolverine, the pricy development of GTA 6 means that anything less than a best seller could be seen as a disappointment. Now, because the game that potentially had the best chance of being a real contender for sales is coming out potentially months ahead of time, GTA 6 should have little problem driving the conversation in gaming.