All the Silent Hill Games I Expect to Release Soon Based on Konami’s Plans

Silent Hill remains one of the gold standards of horror in gaming, even as the series suffered from a very slow period in the last decade. Following a decade-long gap between the P.T. playable demo and the release of Silent Hill: The Short Message, fans have been gifted a slew of new games like Silent Hill f and faithful remakes like Silent Hill 2. That success has reinvigorated focus on the series, drawing in new gamers and winning back old fans.

With Silent Hill f and Silent Hill 2 racking up solid sales and receiving strong reviews, it’s no surprise that Konami wants to make Silent Hill a going concern again. However, even fans were slightly taken aback by their reported plans to release a new Silent Hill game every year. Luckily, there are plenty of directions to take the series going forward, with a few games already reportedly in development. Between confirmed announcements and likely directions, here are the Silent Hill games that I’m expecting to see in the next few years.

Silent Hill: Townfall

2026’s most likely entry to the Silent Hill franchise is Silent Hill: Townfall. Announced in 2022 as a collaboration between Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and No Code (Screen Burn), the title is reportedly set to be an episodic anthology. Taking cues from recent smaller entries in the series like Silent Hill: The Short Message, the game would seemingly be more rooted in the atmosphere and storytelling than in the exploration and combat elements that were more central to Silent Hill f.

Being an episodic anthology could also alleviate some of the pressure of releasing a new Silent Hill game every year, as the shorter storylines and less complex gameplay could make production quicker to burn through. Early previews have hinted that the game won’t feature traditional combat, which could help separate it from Silent Hill f and give it more in common with The Short Message and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. A more narrative and atmosphere-driven entry in the series would make sense as the next entry in the franchise, especially if it broke up the release schedule of more traditional Silent Hill games or remakes of older titles.

More Silent Hill Remakes

Speaking of remakes, Bloober Team has found solid success with their remake of Silent Hill 2, so it’s easy to expect more of the same in the future. While Bloober Team is already working on a remake of the original Silent Hill, there are plenty of other titles in the series that could benefit from a fresh reimagining. Bloober Team could even be behind the development, although they may become more focused on their upcoming collaboration with Nintendo.

Given Silent Hill‘s upcoming remake and that game’s direct connection to Silent Hill 3, a remake of the latter game could easily become the focus of Bloober Team (or another developer) as a means of carrying on those narrative threads surrounding the Masons. A remake of Silent Hill 4: The Room would also make a lot of sense, given that title’s status as a fan-favorite entry in the series. It’s even possible that Konami and their collaborators look to the less popular entries in the series (like Silent Hill: Downpour or Silent Hill: Homecoming) and take the opportunity of a modern reimagining to fix the flaws that annoyed fans.

More Silent Hills Games By NeoBoards Entertainment

Silent Hill f was a solid success for Konami and NeoBoards Entertainment, delivering a haunting experience that felt consistent with the franchise’s execution and world but introduced a new storytelling focus and gameplay approach. Given the solid critical and commercial reception the game received, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Konami recruit them to make another entry in the series. However, the interesting aspect would be seeing how they approach the concept.

There could be a direct sequel to Silent Hill f, bringing back Hinako for another adventure and confirming which of the game’s five endings is technically canon. Another possibility would be a fresh entry in this corner of the universe, continuing Silent Hill f‘s switch from the standard American setting to Japan. It’s even possible that NeoBoards goes in an entirely different direction. Given the success of the developer’s swing at Silent Hill, the only likelihood we can assume is that, despite there being no formal announcement at the time of writing, NeoBoards isn’t finished with Silent Hill yet.

New Mainline Silent Hills By Konami

Silent Hill remains one of Konami’s biggest in-house franchises, with a lot of brand recognition and fan loyalty. As such, it would be surprising not to see Konami take the reins back for a new entry in the series. While the series has enjoyed some impressive spin-offs, it’s been a while since the publisher took active control of a game.

A new Silent Hill could bring back old characters and concepts, or could return to the older series’ approach of introducing new characters and stories in each entry. It’s even possible — although highly unlikely — that the publisher tries to revive Silent Hills, which fans still mourn over a decade after designer and co-director Hideo Kojima wasn’t able to get the game over the finish line. With Konami’s plans to expand Silent Hill into an annual affair, anything is possible.