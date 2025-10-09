OD Is a Unique Opportunity for Hideo Kojima to Deliver on His 2014 Promise

OD will allow Hideo Kojima to fulfill one of his greatest missed opportunities. Hideo Kojima is one of the few game developers that people know not just by name, but by his face as well. He’s like the gaming version of someone like Christopher Nolan, his name on a poster is a major stamp of approval and can sell whatever it is on that alone. Kojima has proven this by using the caché he built up over the years developing the Metal Gear Solid series to make a bunch of uniquely weird and original games like the Death Stranding titles.

His next game will be a horror game called OD, developed in partnership with Xbox Game Studios. It will be the first proper horror game that Hideo Kojima has actually released, even though a lot of his games have spooky and creepy elements to them already. OD is also apparently an anthology game where different creators will be able to tell their own individual horror stories within this world. Kojima’s is based around his fear of loud knocking sounds and he confirmed that director Jordan Peele is also working on his own story as well. However, what may be the most exciting part about all of this is that it finally allows Kojima to give us something he was unable to a decade ago.

OD Allows Kojima to Make His First True Horror Game Following Silent Hills‘s Cancellation

One of Hideo Kojima’s best pieces of work is P.T., which isn’t even technically a full game. It was a downloadable “playable teaser” for what would eventually become a brand new Silent Hill game. This demo is still regarded as one of the scariest video games out there thanks to its life-like graphics and the fact that it capitalizes on something eerie happening an otherwise ordinary home. It’s like that creepy feeling you have that something is watching you in your own home, except amplified times ten.

It was a brilliant piece of work and had many excited to play a Silent Hill game shepherded by Kojima. He’s a self-proclaimed scaredy cat, but believed that may be what allows him to make something really great in the horror realm. He would’ve also been assisted by horror director Guillermo del Toro and horror artist Junji Ito. However, Hideo Kojima’s falling out with Konami led to the game being scrapped. It’s one of the most frustrating video game cancellations of all-time and has always left people wondering about what could’ve been.

Fortunately, it seems like Hideo Kojima knows people still want to see a horror game from him, and that paved the way for OD. The most recent trailer for OD gave heavy P.T. vibes as it’s set once again in a fairly ordinary environment with life-like graphics. We see an ominous door, not too dissimilar from the one you see when you start playing P.T.. There’s even some cryptic text with redacted words, some of which believe may be hiding references to Silent Hills.

Although the trailer is pretty cryptic and we don’t actually know what we’ll be doing in the game, OD does feel like a spiritual successor to P.T. in many ways. Unfortunately, it will likely be a while before we get a better idea of what this might mean, but it’s great to see Hideo Kojima is finally getting the opportunity to flex his horror capabilities. It’s unlikely we will ever get to see Silent Hills given Kojima’s relationship with Konami is still on the rocks, but at least we get to see a small glimpse at what could’ve been.

