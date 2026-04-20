One of the Best PlayStation Games of All Time Released Eight Years Ago Today

Sony is one of the most well-known studios in the gaming industry. While it is best known for its line of consoles, the PlayStation, it has also produced some incredible titles. Some of these are among the best in gaming, including one game that was released eight years ago. What makes this game stand out all the more is that it took an established series and completely reinvented it. It did so while still honoring what fans loved about the original games.

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I am talking about the one other than Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 God of War. It was released on April 20th, 2018, and delivered one of the best experiences in gaming. Santa Monica Studio’s reboot completely redefined it. The shift in tone, gameplay, and storytelling set a new standard for Sony’s lineup and helped solidify the PlayStation brand as a leader in cinematic action games. Even now, it is hard to ignore how much influence it has had on modern design. Eight years later, it still feels just as important as the day it launched.

God of War’s Bold Reinvention That Paid Off

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Before 2018, God of War was known for its fast-paced combat and larger-than-life scale. The original trilogy focused on Greek mythology, with Kratos driven by rage and revenge against the gods who wronged him. Those games were successful and well regarded, but by the time the PlayStation 3 era ended, the formula was starting to feel stale. A change was needed, but few expected just how drastic that change would be.

The 2018 release took a completely different approach. It moved the series into Norse mythology and shifted the focus from spectacle to character. Combat slowed down, becoming more deliberate and strategic rather than simple button-mashing. Every hit felt heavy, and every encounter required attention. God of War completely changed the tone of the series in a way that few developers have attempted. It was a risk, but it worked.

I remember my first few hours with the game clearly. The opening sequence immediately set a new tone, one that felt more personal than anything the series had attempted before. Instead of constant chaos, there was space for quiet moments and reflection. That balance helped the game stand out, proving that a major franchise could evolve without losing its identity. For me, it struck at a time when I had just become a father, but even for those who do not have this connection, God of War﻿ still left a lasting impression.

Santa Monica Studio Redefined Kratos

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One of the biggest achievements of God of War was its portrayal of its main character. Kratos had always been defined by anger; his story in the earlier games was driven by loss and vengeance. While that made for intense action, it left little room for growth. The 2018 game changed that by placing him in a completely different role. Now a father, Kratos is forced to confront his past while guiding his son, Atreus, and this relationship is the core of the experience.

The entire narrative of God of War is shaped by Kratos’ journey into fatherhood. Conversations between the two characters add depth and create moments that feel genuine and authentic. Players can feel Kratos’ emotions, even if the character himself does not understand them. And the game takes its time, allowing their bond to develop naturally. This reinforces just how different Kratos is compared to his past self in the Greek trilogy, which will be more exciting to return to with the upcoming remakes.

This shift in storytelling is part of what made the game so impactful. It showed that action games could deliver strong character development without sacrificing gameplay. The emotional weight of the story gave every moment more purpose. It was no longer just about defeating enemies, but understanding who Kratos had become and where he was going. God of War: Ragnarok continued this and showed that Santa Monica Studio’s gamble was a massive success.

Setting the Standard for PlayStation Excellence

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When God of War launched, it quickly became one of the defining titles for the PlayStation 4. It received widespread critical acclaim and went on to win multiple Game of the Year awards. Its success reinforced Sony’s focus on high-quality, narrative-driven experiences. Alongside games like The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Spider-Man, it helped establish a clear identity for the platform and Sony’s strategy going forward.

From a technical standpoint, the game was also impressive. The seamless camera, which avoided traditional cuts, created a continuous experience from start to finish. The world design encouraged exploration without overwhelming the player, giving The Legend of Zelda vibes. Every area felt carefully crafted, with attention to detail that added to the immersion. Metroidvania elements further encouraged exploration as players unlocked new abilities and returned to previous areas.

To this day, God of War is probably my favorite experience on the PlayStation 5. It’s quiet conversations between Kratos and Atreus, Mimir’s charm, and the Norse pantheon’s gods all left such an impression on me. Those memories stick because the game consistently delivered strong experiences across every aspect. It did not rely on one feature to stand out. It succeeded because everything worked together. And the fact that this reboot was so wildly different than previous games makes it even more remarkable and shows the value of experimenting with an established series.

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