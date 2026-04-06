God of War Star Says New Remake Should Bring Back the Trilogy’s Most Controversial Feature

Original Kratos actor T.C. Carson has indicated that the upcoming remake of the God of War trilogy should bring back what is likely the most controversial aspect from the games. Upon its announcement earlier this year, many God of War fans were quick to wonder if Santa Monica Studio would include the sex mini-games found in the earliest entries in the series. While these mini-games were very much of the time period and didn’t return in 2018’s God of War or God of War Ragnarok, they have remained an iconic, if somewhat controversial, element of the franchise. And while it’s not yet known how God of War Trilogy Remake might approach these moments, Carson says that he believes they still should be features.

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Speaking during a panel at MegaCon Orlando, Carson was asked directly about whether or not the sex mini-games from the old God of War titles would be present in the forthcoming remake. Carson stressed that he didn’t know for certain and couldn’t outright confirm as much, but went on to say, “I think so.” This is the first time since the reveal of God of War Trilogy Remake’s announcement that someone tied to the project has spoken about this aspect of the games, despite lingering questions about its incorporation.

God of War Trilogy Remake Still Seems Very Far Away

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While Carson himself seems to believe that the sex mini-games in God of War, God of War 2, and God of War 3 will be back in the Trilogy Remake, the truth is that those at Santa Monica Studio might not even know how these moments will be included. Based on what we know, God of War Trilogy Remake is still very early in development. So much so, in fact, that work on the game may not have even reached the point where Santa Monica Studio has fully made a decision on the matter. As such, what Carson has said here may not reflect what is eventually seen in the final version of the game.

For now, God of War Trilogy Remake doesn’t yet have even a broad release window, nor has PlayStation announced which platforms it will come to. Whenever it does see the light of day, though, it will certainly be playable on either PS5 and/or PS6 platforms.

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[H/T Kotaku]