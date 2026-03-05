Does Any New God Of War Game Work Without Kratos?

Some rumors have been going around regarding the next God of War game, with various reports pointing toward a new project that takes the series in a different direction. Leaks have pointed to another title set in the Norse mythology of the God of War games, but this time not featuring long-time franchise protagonist Kratos at the helm. While there are still connections to the Ghost of Sparta, many fans are wondering if he will still have a role, or whether he is needed for a new game in the first place.

X user NateTheHate shared leaks regarding Santa Monica’s next project in God of War‘s universe, stating that it would have a greater action focus than previous titles. This reveal comes from details regarding past interviews with Jason Schreier with Santa Monica, as well as past conversations with Cory Barlog that fans have begun to reference in relation to the leaked information. The scope of this new God of War game seems to be a spin-off, similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales in relation to Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018.

God Of War’s Next Game Is Rumored To Star Faye, A Character From The Norse Titles

Courtesy of Santa Monica

The original rumors point toward Faye, Kratos’ second wife, being the main character within the upcoming God of War spin-off. This would make the game somewhat of a prequel, as the first Norse adventure in the series sees Kratos and his son Atreus delivering Faye’s ashes to the highest peak in the realms take up that game’s story. Faye is a figure players got to learn more about in God of War: Ragnarok, where several dream sequences showed Kratos’ memories of her through flashbacks.

Faye, also known as Laufey, is an incredibly interesting character from the Norse era, shaping pretty much all of the events in those games through actions beyond just her death. Faye is someone shown to have an incredibly special connection with Kratos, and is talked about often through other characters who had relationships with her. For example, the dwarves Sindri and Brok often have many positive things to say about Faye, calling her a remarkable woman and an even greater friend.

The lore behind Faye is fascinating too, with her status as a Giant coming up many times within either Norse God of War‘s narrative. She wielded the Leviathan Axe before Kratos, and is often considered a strong fighter in her own right. Accounts within the games state that she was even capable of challenging Thor, but her unique insight into future events left a mysterious aspect of her character that players never really got to see completely.

Faye’s Role As Protagonist Will Still Rely On The Same Combat Features Kratos Used

Courtesy of Santa Monica

The physical prowess of Faye likely will have a bunch of similarities to Kratos in the spin-off, with her perhaps using a fighting style that combines Kratos and Atreus’ skills. This rumored God of War game’s higher emphasis on action might see Faye use both a bow, her Leviathan Axe, and perhaps other tools for a more driven combat experience compared to the RPG and exploration in the other Norse games. With other God of War games rumored alongside Faye’s game, it is likely that some systems will remain the same.

It would not be surprising if the combat of Faye’s game would be almost identical to Kratos’, albeit with some extra features. The foundation of Kratos’ combat with the Leviathan Axe could be easily translated to Faye, with some moves Atreus did with his bow being something the giantess could do as well. Other tools could expand Faye’s arsenal, but that backbone the Norse God of War games established isn’t something Santa Monica is likely to leave behind.

The Trilogy Remake Still Gives Fans Plenty Of Kratos In The Coming Years

Many fans are clamoring their dislike at a potential God of War game without Kratos, with some claiming that the moniker alone is always meant to reflect the Ghost of Sparta’s ongoing story. However, this is somewhat of an over-reaction, as the systems and combat of the Norse God of War games did not need Kratos to function. If even a fraction of Faye’s God of War prequel is anything like God of War (2018) or God of War Ragnarok, it has a high chance of being accepted by fans of the series.

Even if players are concerned about Kratos, they can always look forward to the God of War Trilogy Remake coming out in the next few years. This massive remake of the original hack-and-slash titles will heavily feature Kratos, re-telling his crusade against the Greek pantheon. In fact, many believe that this remake will design the combat of the first games from the ground up, turning into combat similar to the Norse games. This would act as a successor to God of War Ragnarok, giving players a follow-up starring Kratos’ combat from those titles.

Potential remake changes aside, Kratos will always have a place as the lifeblood of the series, with an adventure starring Faye not likely to ignore his role in any way. As a prequel, this God of War spin-off might prove that these games don’t necessarily need Kratos anymore, and are willing to tell new stories in different mythologies that capture the same themes the franchise has crafted over many highly praised experiences.

