One Of The Best Survival Horror Series May Be Lost Forever

The survival horror genre has gotten plenty of great gems in recent years, with audiences supported major and indie releases. For example, Resident Evil Requiem and Silent Hill f both garnered praise for different reasons, showing how players want horror experiences now more than ever. Yet, the goals of the gaming industry have shown a disconnect with fans, possibly leaving one legendary series in the dust based on statements from its creator.

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Even with big success titles like Resident Evil Requiem, those games are partly able to succeed off the recognition of their IP. Smaller horror games have to sell a niche within a niche, creating a sometimes uncomfortable experience through terror that audiences don’t have familiarity with right away. These challenges have been overcome by great stand-alone titles like The Mortuary Assistant or Mouthwashing, but those titles still don’t reach the numbers of games from other genres.

Dead Space Likely Won’t Return Due To The State Of The Larger Gaming Industry

An interview with IGN revealed comments from Dead Space writer and producer Chuck Beaver, who dismissed rumors of another installment in the legendary sci-fi survival horror series. This comes in spite of the success of the Dead Space remake from 2023, which re-imagined the original 2008 classic with upgraded graphics and refined story telling. The beloved status of the remake led to it selling more than two million copies, leading many players to believe the series was revived in some way.

According to Beaver, the “numbers just aren’t there” for any continuation of Dead Space, whether it’s through a new title or another remake. Further statements go on to say “any of the Resident Evils are selling around seven million [copies], that’s a pretty good number,” implying that Dead Space would need to reach those levels to continue. Based on Beaver’s opinion, “companies now are looking for the next Fortnite. They need something that is a perennial moneymaker,” with additional comments suggesting that Dead Space‘s single-player, no live-service model is outdated to most publishing groups.

These sentiments from Beaver could be the result of the gaming industry’s latest changes, which have frustrated fans just as much as game creators. The emphasis of live service products, microtransactions, and the ever-growing use of souless gen-AI in gaming have all been huge sources of criticism from players everywhere. However, the pursuit of profit over artistic diversity and quality has shaped the business direction of gaming significantly in recent years, preventing some series like Dead Space from getting any sort of consistent support.

The Remake Of The Original Dead Space Sold Well, But To A Niche Audience

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

The units Dead Space sold are still impressive for its 2023 remake, despite what Beaver’s comments say. Fans of the original trilogy of survival horror games were quick to praise Dead Space (2023) for how faithful it was to the first title, largely remastering its experience for new and old audiences alike. Reviews were largely positive to the game as well, largely highlighting the game’s ability to bring back old systems and introduce new ones in ways that kept the identity of what made Dead Space such a memorable staple in the genre.

That being said, even two million copies isn’t as big of a performance as some other AAA titles reach. Going back to more quotes from Beaver, he states that “back in [former EA VP] Frank Gibeau’s day was five million units to keep going on Dead Space,” showing just how successful any project needed to be to receive any continuation. Beaver now claims that “I think the number is like 15 million units now,” showing just how much the industry relies on explosive growth and immediate sales value rather than taking any risk on niche projects.

Any Likelihood Of Dead Space 4 Is Small Until Greater Support Is Shown To The Iconic Series

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

The owners of the Dead Space IP, Electronic Arts, don’t seem to have any interest in paying attention to the series, despite the remake’s accolades. Based on the same IGN interview with Beaver, the Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield has commented on how pitches for a potential Dead Space 4 or similar project have been rejected by the company on more than one occasion. However, with EA having been bought out by PIF, Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake for $55 billion, there is always a chance older IPs within the company could be brought back.

With EA shutting down games left and right, though, it may take some extra support from within to ever see Dead Space again. Schofield mentions that “Dead Space needs to be adapted into different mediums – movies, TV series, it would be great,” as a possible solution to attract attention to the series. This process has worked out somewhat for shows like the live action Fallout, but it could also lead to a lot of fan ire, in the case of the animated Devil May Cry show.

Schofield remains optimistic, and based on the recent excitement around Silent Hill: Townfall, Alien: Isolation 2, and Hellraiser: Revival, perhaps there is still a place for Dead Space to come back. Although not every game in the Dead Space series is as beloved as the first title, it’s legacy within survival horror will hopefully bring it back some day, either as an outsourced project or with the support of those willing to see it return.

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