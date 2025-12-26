EA Shutting Down BioWare Game and Two Other Games Next Month

EA, officially known as Electronic Arts, is set to shut down three games next month, including a BioWare game, leaving all three either partially or wholly unplayable. For those unfamiliar with the latter, they are the studio best known for the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series, as well as the team behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Meanwhile, the other two EA games come from Maxis and EA Tiburon. In the case of all three EA games, each has already been delisted, but servers have been maintained. This is changing, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shutdowns are set to begin on January 12, with the BioWare game actually. More specifically, on January 12, EA is set to turn off the servers of Anthem, BioWare’s maligned 2019 multiplayer action RPG. Development of Anthem ceased back in 2021, while its delisting came back on August 15 of this year.

Two Other EA Games Shutting Down

One of the other EA games shutting down next month is The Sims Mobile, which is shutting down two weeks later on January 24. Released a year earlier than Anthem, The Sims Mobile was made by developer Maxis as a mobile adaptation of The Sims 4. It was delisted on October 21, 2025.

The third and final EA game shutting down next month will shut down on January 30, and it is the least consequential of the three. More specifically, on January 30, EA is shutting down NBA Live 19, which was released in 2018 by EA Tiburon, and which remains the latest installment in the series after EA put it on ice following the release. It was also delisted at the end of October, like The Sims Mobile.

Why Are These EA Games Shutting Down

EA has never disclosed a reason for any of these delistings and shutdowns. All three require servers, which cost money and manpower resources. Meanwhile, NBA Live 19 also has licensing deals that expire. To this end, all three games were likely costing EA more money than they were making from the titles. And in the case of NBA Live 19, licenses are not going to be extended if a game is bleeding money. This is all speculation, though, not official explanations from EA, which never provides insight into why it is shutting its games down.

These three January 2026 shutdowns follow two different shutdowns this month. One of these games was a AAA release from the PS4 and Xbox One generations. The other was an even older game from 12 years ago and shut down without any notice.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.