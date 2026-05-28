One of the Greatest JRPG Series Began 40 Years Ago Today & Its Best Game May Release Soon

Japanese role-playing games are one of the most iconic genres in all of video games. Before open-world blockbusters and live service releases dominated the industry, JRPGs helped define what console gaming could be through worldbuilding, turn-based combat, and unforgettable adventures. I practically grew up exploring fantasy kingdoms, recruiting party members, and hearing orchestral battle themes echo through their living rooms. Even now, many of gaming’s most influential mechanics trace directly back to the genre’s earliest classics. And few series can claim to be as influential as one that began all the way back in 1986 and is still going strong.

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Dragon Quest, or Dragon Warrior, was first released in Japan on May 27, 1986, for the Famicom. Created by Yuji Horii, with character art from Akira Toriyama and music composed by Koichi Sugiyama, the series became one of the defining pillars of the JRPG genre alongside franchises like Final Fantasy. Nearly forty years later, Dragon Quest remains one of Square Enix’s most important properties. Remakes have become the norm for the franchise, but fans like me are eagerly awaiting anything on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, something that Dragon Quest Day will finally change.

Dragon Quest Helped Define the JRPG Genre

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It is difficult to overstate how influential the original Dragon Quest was in 1986. At the time, role-playing games were still largely associated with PC gaming in the West. Yuji Horii wanted to create a more accessible RPG experience for console players in Japan, simplifying mechanics while keeping the sense of adventure intact. The result became a massive success on the Famicom and helped introduce millions of players to the genre. This would prove true when Dragon Quest came to the West as well.

Many gameplay systems now considered standard in JRPGs became popularized through Dragon Quest. Turn-based battles, towns filled with NPC dialogue, overworld exploration, random encounters, and leveling systems all became defining elements of console RPG design. Later entries expanded those ideas with larger parties, deeper stories, and increasingly ambitious worlds. By the time Dragon Quest III released, the series had already become a phenomenon in Japan.

I still remember the first time I played Dragon Quest VIII on PlayStation 2 and realizing how different it felt from many RPGs I had grown up with, primarily Final Fantasy. There was a calm confidence to the pacing. The game let towns breathe, allowed music to set the tone, and treated exploration as something exciting rather than a checklist. That style became one of the franchise’s defining strengths, and it continues to separate Dragon Quest from many modern RPGs. Even in darker moments, the games have an unyielding charm and joy to them that I have grown to appreciate so much.

Dragon Quest XI & Remakes Prove the Series Still Dominates Modern JRPGs

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Even after nearly four decades, the Dragon Quest series continues to stand among the biggest names in the JRPG genre. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age proved that classic turn-based RPG design could still succeed on a massive scale in the modern gaming industry. The game earned critical acclaim, won multiple awards, and sold millions of copies globally. More importantly, it introduced many newer players to the franchise for the first time and helped expand the series’ international audience far beyond previous entries.

Part of the game’s success came from how Square Enix balanced tradition with modernization. Dragon Quest XI preserved the series’ classic combat systems and adventure-focused structure while improving visual presentation, exploration, voice acting, and cinematic storytelling. Rather than radically reinventing itself to follow industry trends, the game refined the formula that had defined the franchise for decades. At a time when many RPG series were shifting heavily toward action combat, Dragon Quest XI showed there was still enormous demand for traditional JRPG gameplay done exceptionally well, and I am so glad that Square Enix stayed the course.

The recent remakes have continued that momentum, especially Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. The game has never looked so good, and the many quality of life features implemented help make one of the longest games in the series better. Additionally, Square Enix’s HD-2D remake initiative, including Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, has brought some of the earlier games to new fans thanks to updated visuals that combine retro sprite work with modern lighting and environmental effects, creating a presentation style that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Together, Dragon Quest XI and the franchise’s remakes have proven that the series remains one of the strongest and most influential names in JRPG gaming today.

Dragon Quest XII Could Become the Series’ Biggest Release Yet

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Square Enix first announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate during the franchise’s 35th anniversary livestream in 2021. Since then, details have remained limited, which has only increased anticipation surrounding the project. Yuji Horii has stated in interviews that the game will feature a darker tone and major changes to combat systems, though the company has yet to fully showcase gameplay publicly or elaborate on what fans can expect from this.

That silence may finally change very soon. Square Enix recently confirmed plans to celebrate Dragon Quest Day again at the end of May, leading many fans to believe the publisher is preparing to reveal the next major entry. Given that May 27 marks the anniversary of the original game’s release in 1986, the timing would make perfect sense for a major presentation focused on the future of the franchise. Dragon Quest XII could become one of the biggest JRPG releases of the generation and the series’ 40th anniversary is the perfect time to reveal it.

Dragon Quest XI dramatically expanded the series’ global audience, while HD-2D remakes like Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake have renewed excitement surrounding the franchise’s earlier entries. If Square Enix successfully combines modern production values with the series’ classic identity, Dragon Quest XII has the potential to stand among the greatest RPGs the franchise has ever produced, even forty years after the original game changed JRPGs. Whether fans entered the series during the NES era or through newer releases like Dragon Quest XI, the excitement surrounding the next chapter shows just how enduring the franchise has become.

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