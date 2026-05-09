Square Enix Confirms New Game in 40-Year-Old RPG Series Is Being Announced This Month

Square Enix has confirmed that a new game in a 40-year-old RPG series is being announced this month. When most gamers hear Square Enix and RPG together, they probably think of Final Fantasy, and for good reason. A year before the Final Fantasy series debuted, though, another classic Square Enix RPG series debuted. More specifically, in 1986, 40 years ago, the Dragon Quest series was introduced. And while not as relevant in the modern era as Final Fantasy, it is still going strong. To this end, not only is a brand new mainline installment, Dragon Quest 12, in active development, but Square Enix is set to announce a second Dragon Quest game later this month.

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Right now, there are no details on what this second Dragon Quest game is, but it is presumably some type of spin-off, as a new mainline game is already accounted for. To this end, it could be something brand new or something like a new Dragon Quest Builders or Dragon Quest Heroes. It could also be some type of remaster or remake. Unfortunately, we do not know. The only reason we know this announcement is coming is because Yuji Horii, the series’ creator, has let the news slip early.

Circle May 27 in the Calendar

In a recent podcast, which has since been wiped, Horii revealed that there is a livestream happening on May 27 where a new Dragon Quest game will be revealed. It’s also teased that “various other things besides the next title” will also be shared. Unfortunately, this is the extent of specificity. Meanwhile, it is unclear if this livestream will be dedicated to the series, a broader Square Enix livestream, or something else entirely.

Of course, Horii is not making any of this up, and there is no reason to suspect he’s gotten the details wrong. That said, still take everything above with a grain of salt because it has not been officially communicated, and thus, plans could still easily change.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not commented on this new leak in any capacity, and there are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts on what you want to see next from Dragon Quest or, alternatively, join the video game conversations currently happening on the ComicBook Forum.