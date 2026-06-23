One of the Greatest RPGs Released 26 Years Ago Today and It Has an Upcoming Remaster

The RPG genre has grown tremendously over the last few decades. There have been many titles that helped shape it, one such particular game released on June 23rd, 2000. More than two decades later, players still point to it as one of the greatest RPGs ever made. Its influence can be seen across modern immersive sims, open-ended action RPGs, and story-driven games that give players the freedom to approach challenges in multiple ways. Even after 26 years, developers continue to reference its design philosophy when discussing player choice and agency.

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Deus Ex is one of the most groundbreaking RPGs of all time, and it played a major role in making the genre what it is today. My first introduction to the series was Deus Ex: Human Revolution, but I had to go back and play the original after. I can see how the series revolves around player experimentation rather than giving a single path forward. So naturally, I was excited when the remaster of the first game was announced, even if it didn’t quite match the hopes of fans. With the series being dormant since Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, its arrival has rekindled hope of it continuing, but the delay has dampened that hope somewhat.

Deus Ex Changed RPGs Forever

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Released on June 23, 2000, Deus Ex was developed by Ion Storm and published by Eidos Interactive, and was revolutionary for its time. The game blended RPG progression, first-person shooting, stealth mechanics, and player-driven decision making in a way that few other games were doing. Rather than forcing players into a specific playstyle, it encouraged creativity. Missions could often be completed through combat, stealth, hacking, diplomacy, or a combination of approaches.

Players stepped into the role of JC Denton, a nano-augmented agent operating in a future shaped by conspiracies, global instability, and powerful corporations. The game’s narrative tackled surveillance, government control, artificial intelligence, and misinformation years before those subjects became common topics in gaming. Its cyberpunk story remains remarkably relevant, which is one reason the game continues to attract new audiences decades after release.

What truly set Deus Ex apart was the freedom it gave players. Nearly every environment offered multiple routes and solutions. That design philosophy helped define the immersive sim genre and influenced countless later releases. Many still regard it as one of the greatest PC RPGs ever created, and its reputation has only strengthened with age.

The Deus Ex Series Deserves Another Chance

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The success of the original game eventually led to a franchise that expanded across multiple generations and brought in even more fans. Deus Ex: Invisible War followed in 2003, while Deus Ex: Human Revolution revived the series in 2011 and introduced a new protagonist, Adam Jensen. The follow-up, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, launched in 2016 and further explored the franchise’s cyberpunk themes.

While later expanded on storytelling, world-building, and player choice, the series has seen a steady falloff, as no game could match the precedent set by the original. It has now been a decade since Mankind Divided, and while fans have spent years hoping for a new game, it has yet to happen. This has left numerous storylines behind in the modern games.

That long absence has made the announcement of a remaster more exciting than ever. Some have even gone back to play the original game and subsequent sequels to dive back into the world. Even among legendary RPG franchises, Deus Ex occupies a special place because of how dramatically it influenced game design across multiple genres. A possible return could see the series continue, especially if the remaster performs well.

The Upcoming Deus Ex Remastered Could Reignite the Series

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After years of waiting for a series revival, an official remaster of the original Deus Ex was announced by Aspyr and Eidos-Montréal. The project aims to modernize the classic RPG with visual upgrades, quality-of-life improvements, updated controls, enhanced lighting, and other technical improvements while preserving the core experience that made the original so beloved.

The remaster was initially scheduled to launch on February 5, 2026. However, following community feedback after its reveal, Aspyr announced that the project would be delayed. The company stated that it wanted additional time to better meet fan expectations and improve the final product before release. Existing preorders were refunded, and a new launch date has not yet been announced.

While the delay was disappointing, it also highlighted how much passion still surrounds the franchise. Twenty-six years after its debut, players continue to care deeply about Deus Ex and its legacy. Whether the remaster ultimately succeeds or not, its existence is a reminder of just how important the original game remains. Few RPGs have shaped the industry the way Deus Ex did, and even today, it stands as one of the greatest and most influential games ever released.

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