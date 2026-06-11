Red Dead Red Redemption 2 Actor Confirms Role in GTA 6

A Red Dead Redemption 2 actor has confirmed he is returning with a role in Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar Games is known to reuse actors across different games. More specifically, actors who have smaller roles. The stars of its games who are playing major characters seldom return. The actors and actresses behind secondary characters or random NPCs do, though. To this end, it’s not surprising to hear that it’s once again doing this with its latest release, the aforementioned RDR2, and its imminent release, GTA 6.

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In a recent TikTok live, American actor Jim Santangeli confirmed he has a part in GTA 6. For those who do not know, Santangeli is the actor behind Simon Pearson, aka Mr Pearson, a supporting character and companion who serves as the camp cook and butcher for the Van der Linde gang. He also has an unidentified role in GTA 4. That said, while Santangeli confirmed he’s in the game, he did note it’s a “little small bit,” which may mean it’s nothing more than a cameo.

First Confirmed GTA 6 Actor

Elsewhere in the stream, Santangeli noted he’s not very familiar with the series, having only played the “Miami” one, which is presumably referring to GTA Vice City. As you may know, Rockstar Games, more so than other developers, likes using talent that isn’t well-known in the gaming space, and that often has little to no familiarity with the hobby. To this end, Santangeli has only been in three video games to date: 2008’s GTA 4, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2, and 2026’s High on Life 2.

That said, this is notably the first confirmed actor for GTA 6. Rockstar Games continues to gatekeep this information, which is more or less what it did with Red Dead Redemption 2. To this end, this is presumably a breach of an NDA, but because it’s such a small role, maybe Santangeli didn’t sign one.

Whatever the case, because this is not official information communicated in an official capacity, take it with a grain of salt. So far, Rockstar Games has not been drawn out for comment. And for a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, we could speculate what Santangeli’s role is, but it’s impossible to know. It could literally be a random NPC in the game. If it was anything more than this, then certainly there would be an NDA in place. That said, this wouldn’t be the first GTA 6 leak, but the latest of many. To this end, just recently a new version of the highly-anticipated game leaked.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.