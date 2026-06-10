Capcom Teases Resident Evil Veronica As A New Bridge Between RE2 And RE4

It’s only been a couple of months since Requiem balanced the past and the future of the Resident Evil franchise, but the Capcom series is already laying the groundwork for the next entry in the series. Resident Evil: Veronica is the long-rumored remake of Code Veronica, which debuted on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000 and served as a minor but important expansion of the series. Starring Claire Redfield, the game took the player outside of Raccoon City and showcased the true extent of Umbrella’s plans for the world.

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Given the trajectory of the franchise’s recent remakes, it’s not surprising that Code Veronica is getting a remake — even if some fans would prefer to see Resident Evil 0 get the update instead. It’s also clear from statements made by Resident Evil: Veronica producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi during a press conference at Summer Game Fest 2026 that the game will still serve as something of a bridge between the more frightening RE3 and the action-packed RE4. ComicBook.com was there during the press conference, finding out what we could about Claire’s return to the spotlight, how the game will reflect the original title, and how the remake team is approaching Albert Wesker’s first major role in a while.

Resident Evil: Veronica Will Have A Lot Of The Same DNA As Other RE Remakes

Yoshiaki Hirabayashi couldn’t reveal too much about Resident Evil: Veronica, citing the fact that the game is still very much in development. However, he made it clear that the game will be designed much in the same way as other recent remakes in the series. “The team behind this remake is the same team that handled the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes,” he continued. “If you looked at the past remakes that this team has created, you can probably sense a certain mindset that we have when we make a game, and that mindset includes preserving those iconic and key aspects of the title. So again, if you look at our work, you can probably get kind of a good sense of what kind of approach we’re taking here, and maybe you can imagine what that might look like for this remake.”

Hirabayashi also confirmed that Resident Evil: Veronica will take place just a few months after the events of the Resident Evil 2 remake. This is all consistent with the original game’s narrative and suggests that, like those games, the plot will remain largely the same even as some aspects are enhanced or expanded upon. This suggests that the game will focus on Claire while she is still very much on the hunt for her brother Chris. In the original game, this ended up getting her trapped in the crosshairs of the Umbrella Corporation, with Claire shunted off to Rockfort Island and then an Umbrella research facility in Antarctica.

In the process, Claire and Chris will find themselves unearthing new dangers posed by the corporation — as well as facing off with old foes like Albert Wesker. “One of the things that we are paying a lot of attention to is how to portray [Wesker] in a way that is consistent with all the past,” Hirabayashi explained. That connection to the past storylines makes sense, given how Capcom has proceeded so far with the Resident Evil remakes. Hirabayashi’s comments indicate that Veronica wants to do something similar, refining the original plot and improving aspects of the story while staying true to the spirit of the original.

Veronica Is Going To Be A Quietly Vital Part Of The Resident Evil Saga

Resident Evil: Code Veronica has an interesting place in the history of the franchise. Serving as something of an interquel between the classically designed Resident Evil 3 and the more action-packed reimagining of Resident Evil 4, Code Veronica represented a way for the story to expand beyond the limits of Raccoon City and fuse a more action-heavy touch to the survival horror. The original Resident Evil: Code Veronica was a big step in the series for action, introducing elements like targeting multiple enemies or dual-wielding machine guns to the franchise.

While those elements would be fully amplified in Resident Evil 4 and taken to the extreme, Code Veronica did a good job of setting the stage for that sort of evolution while still retaining deeper connections to the established lore of the franchise. It may not have been a numbered entry in the series, but Code Veronica was crucial to the overall progression of the series. Resident Evil: Veronica seems like an ideal way to reexamine the connection between those games and further push it, especially if they decide to make Chris a playable character to highlight the interplay between survival horror and horror-action that was core to the appeal of Resident Evil: Requiem.

The Resident Evil: Veronica announcement didn’t come with too many cemented details about the state of the game or the way it will be executed. However, Hirabayashi’s comments indicate that the game is intended to play a similar role in the remake series that Code Veronica did for the original games. It’ll be the bridge from Raccoon City to the wider world, setting the stage for the franchise’s future and expanding what the original Code Veronica did for the series.