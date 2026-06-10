39 Years Later, A Sealed Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Copy Found in Family Storage

We often give our grandparents a lot of grief for being hoarders. Magazine collections, wires that seemingly fit into nothing from this century, and even gaudy showpieces can be found on display or tucked away in drawers. However, every once in a while, you might just end up finding a hidden gem among the mess. Something they stored away for years that had no value at the time, but can now fetch you a small fortune if sold to the right people. Someone recently stumbled upon one of these gems in their grandfather’s video game collection.

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According to a Reddit post by Specialist_Basis5012, they found a sealed 9.2 graded copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! In their grandpa’s video game collection. As far as collections go, it seems their grandpa knew exactly what he was doing. Not only is the copy in good condition, as the grading suggests, but he held onto it instead of selling it, letting its value appreciate over the years. Selling that copy now at an auction house would probably get a few thousand dollars. I bet OP is really thankful to their grandpa.

Someone Found A Valuable Copy Of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! In Their Grandpa’s Collection

A quick look through Heritage Auctions reveals that someone is willing to sell a 9.2-rated copy of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out for $117,000. However, there’s also a 9.6-rated version available for only $18,750. Ultimately, it depends on a few more details about the copy, but it looks like it could be worth anywhere between $18,000 and $100,000. Considering that they want to buy a farm with the money they make off it, I hope OP gets something on the higher side. However, that’s not the only thing they found in the collection.

According to the caption, there’s also an open copy of the game in the collection. If they’re willing to sell both of them, they might just end up having enough to buy that farm and literally reap the rewards thanks to their grandfather’s collection. While the copies of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! might end up fetching a tidy sum, it’s nowhere near what collectors are willing to pay for a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. A recent listing on Heritage Auctions revealed that a sealed copy of the game, along with a Nintendo Entertainment System, is going for $796,875 with the buyer’s premium. That price could go even higher, as there are still three days left for more bids.

Have you discovered any gems like this one in your family’s collection? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!