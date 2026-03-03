Pokémon’s Latest Switch 2 Games Proves Why They Should Stop Doing Remakes

Pokémon has recently ported Gen 3 games like Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen to the Switch 2, allowing older titles to become available to experience once again. These definitive Kanto region remakes are among the best in the series, refining the Pokémon Red and Blue games excellently for the GameBoy Advance handheld system. Through the Switch 2, it’s easy to see why Pokémon games from that era are so beloved, and why they might not need full remakes to be brought back.

Despite FireRed and LeafGreen missing some features in their translation to the Switch 2, these games are probably the best versions of the classic Pokémon Kanto experience the console has. Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! or Let’s Go Eevee! are more similar to Pokémon GO, lacking the classic team-building and capturing mechanics players remember from the mainline series. The nostalgia of the Gen 3 games aside, they represent more complete experiences that leave fans satisfied more than other attempts to bring older Pokémon titles onto modern devices.

Pokémon Black & White Shouldn’t Get Remakes, But Rather Ports To The Switch 2

Right now, the most desired Pokémon games along with Gen 10 titles are remakes of the Unova Region, giving Pokémon Black and White a fresh coat of paint. These entries in the series are fan-favorites, reflected in the fact that the Gen 5 games got sequels in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2. The richer story in those games are revered by fans, with the Unova collection of Pokemon being incredibly memorable for fans of the Nintendo 3DS era.

However, despite their status as highly praised Pokémon games, Black and White are titles that still hold up even years later. Gen 5 took a lot of concepts from Gen 3 and Gen 4 and improved upon them, most of all in the pixelated 2D graphics of Pokémon presented in each game. The actively moving sprites of every Pokémon made the games feel closer to the Pokémon anime than ever before, adding an immersive level to Black and White not seen before or since.

This art style also translated to the game’s environments, which were a stunning blend of 2D pixel art with 3D spaces to explore. When combined with perhaps the Pokémon series’ best music, Gen 5 stands out as a unique period in the series’ history. Time and resources could go into a remake for either Black or White and its sequels, but doing so might lose the magic those games had. Simply bringing back the Gen 5 games to the Switch 2 might be a better option than trying to “improve” or “expand” upon titles that are good as they are.

FireRed & LeafGreen’s Switch 2 Versions Remind Players How Good Those Games Are On Their Own

Kanto has been brought back multiple times in Pokémon games, but FireRed and LeafGreen are still considered the definitive experience in the region. This comes from the refined pixel-art style first and foremost, which brightened every aspect of the original game to match the other three Gen 3 titles, Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Expanded content also helped make these games legendary, and for some, their first foray into the series in general.

FireRed and LeafGreen aren’t locked to the original 151 Pokémon, as they include many of the Johto region Pokemon from the Gen 2 games too. While trading with other Gen 3 games won’t be available on the Switch 2, there is still dozens of hours of content in these classic games that hold up well today. Hidden Legendary Pokémon like Mewtwo help expand the postgame, which also includes repeat challenges against trainers, whose teams’ levels increase to give players another reason to play after the credits roll.

Gen 5 Remakes Could Lead To More Disappointment Than Excitement Based On Past Examples

On the one hand, remakes like Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby show how other Gen 3 remakes can be stellar renditions of classic games in the series. Unfortunately, the most recent attempt to remake Pokémon games were widely criticized by fans through the creation of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These titles were often called pale imitations of the Gen 4 Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games that are widely considered some of the best the series has to offer.

The Gen 4 remakes used a chibi art style that just wasn’t loved by fans in the same way the original games were. The “cute” design of characters and Pokémon almost seemed to simplify their design during moments of exploration, with battle sprites also leaving a lot to be desired in over-simplified 3D renders. Some quality-of-life changes were nice, such as modifications to the Grand Underground, but too many tedious elements of the past games were still kept. This made many wonder why the remakes were needed at all, especially if the newer titles looked worse by comparison.

Any attempt to re-invent Gen 5 Pokémon games could lead to the same result as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with fans wondering why significant changes were made to games that don’t have many things that need “fixing.” While a return to Pokémon Black or White would be exciting, perhaps it would be better to simply have access to the original games again through a Switch 2 port rather than a lackluster remake.

