Why Pokemon Black and White Fans Think a Remake Could be Coming This Year

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to be released at some point in 2025, and while that’s exciting enough on its own, there’s evidence to suggest that Pokemon fans could have more to look forward to. Ever since the releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in 2021, fans have been waiting to hear about remakes of the fifth Pokemon generation. The Pokemon Company has kept a tight lid on any such announcements, but fans are starting to think we might see remakes of Pokemon Black and White this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report from PokeBeach, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will release a special card set based on Pokemon Black and White this summer. The set will be released in June in Japan, and will apparently arrive in the U.S. on July 18th. The set’s Japanese name is Black Bolt and White Flare, and will include cards based on every Pokemon from the Unova region. It should be noted that this information has not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company, but comes from trademark listings and PokeBeach’s own sources. This is notable, as PokeBeach has a very strong track record of leaking TCG details ahead of official announcements.

this year’s pokemon go tour has a unova theme

The existence of this set is leading to speculation that The Pokemon Company is working on something related to Pokemon Black and White. After all, it would be unusual for the Pokemon TCG to release a set centered around one particular generation for no particular reason. Based on what we know about the TCG’s plans for 2025, PokeBeach has suggested that a remake of Pokemon Black and White could be released in the summer, with Pokemon Legends: Z-A arriving in the fall/holiday window. It’s also worth noting that this year’s Pokemon Go Tour theme happens to center on Unova. That alone wouldn’t be much evidence (Go Tour events have never lined up with new game releases), but it is interesting when viewed alongside the TCG leak.

For now, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten two major Pokemon releases in the same year, and it’s hard to imagine getting Black and White remakes and Pokemon Legends: Z-A all within a few months of Nintendo releasing a new video game system. However, stranger things have happened, and fans have been begging for remakes of Pokemon Black and White for a long time.

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Booster Pack Leak Teases a Comeback for Team Rocket

For now, Pokemon fans will have to wait and see what news comes out of Pokemon Day next week. The Pokemon Company has officially confirmed that we’ll be getting a presentation on that day, and we should learn a lot more about the franchise’s plans for 2025. Whatever gets revealed during the show, hopefully it manages to live up to the hype. 2024 ended up being a pretty quiet year for the Pokemon franchise, but 2025 should be a much bigger deal.

Would you like to see remakes of Pokemon Black and White? Did you play the games or their sequels on DS? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!