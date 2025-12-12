PS Plus Loses One of Its Biggest Games Next Week

PlayStation Plus has emerged as one of the best components of Sony’s lineup. It rivals Xbox Game Pass, providing a rotating selection of monthly games as well as additional games players can enjoy as part of the subscription. But as new games are added, some titles leave the game catalog, and this is the unfortunate case, as next week, one of the biggest games on PS Plus is leaving. This collection includes some of the most influential open-world games ever made. For players who haven’t yet jumped into some of the defining crime adventures in gaming history, the clock is now ticking.

One of PS Plus’ biggest bundles is leaving next week, and once it’s gone, subscribers will lose easy access to three era-defining classics. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is leaving PlayStation Plus on December 16th, giving less than a week to return to the streets of Vice City, Liberty City, and San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Is Leaving PlayStation Plus

image courtesy of rockstar games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is the remastered collection featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The bundle has been one of the most recognizable and frequently downloaded titles in the service since its arrival, offering subscribers a chance to replay three groundbreaking open-world games in one package.

While the Definitive Edition had a notoriously rocky launch, numerous patches and improvements have made the collection far more stable and enjoyable. Thousands of players still dive into these classics monthly, exploring the neon-soaked 1980s excess of Vice City, the gritty early-2000s gangland of San Andreas, and the revolutionary crime sandbox that started it all in GTA III.

Its removal means subscribers who haven’t finished the trilogy, or haven’t even started, now have just days left. Once it leaves PS Plus, players will only retain access if they’ve purchased the collection outright. Fortunately, while this departure stings, PS Plus still offers games that scratch similar itches: crime-focused action, sprawling open worlds, and stylish criminal underworld storytelling. Here are some standout alternatives.

PS Plus Games Similar to GTA Trilogy

If the crime-driven chaos of Grand Theft Auto is what you crave, Crime Boss: Rockay City delivers a familiar flavor with a fresh twist. Set in a stylized 1990s criminal underworld, the game focuses on heists, turf control, and assembling a crew of eccentric characters, including performances from Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Michael Madsen. Blending single-player missions with cooperative gameplay, Crime Boss feels like a cross between GTA’s criminal empire building and Payday’s heist mechanics.

For a more grounded, story-driven criminal epic, Red Dead Redemption remains one of the greatest games ever made. While it trades modern cities for the fading American frontier, the narrative themes, loyalty, betrayal, outlaw life, and survival, resonate deeply with GTA fans. As former outlaw John Marston, players traverse massive frontier landscapes, hunt criminals, take on side quests, and experience one of the most emotional stories in gaming history.

If you prefer the strategic side of criminal domination, Empire of Sin offers a different but highly engaging approach. Set during Chicago’s Prohibition-era gangster boom, the game tasks players with running an entire criminal empire: managing rackets, negotiating with rival bosses, recruiting gang members, and expanding illegal operations across the city. While it’s a strategy game rather than an action-heavy shooter, the themes of power, territory control, and criminal hierarchy will feel familiar to GTA fans.

Of course, the most obvious GTA Trilogy alternative on PS Plus is the titan of the franchise: Grand Theft Auto V. Even after more than a decade, GTA V remains one of the most-played games in the world thanks to its enormous open world, endlessly replayable missions, and the constantly evolving ecosystem of GTA Online. Switching between Michael, Franklin, and Trevor creates a character-driven approach unmatched in other open-world crime games.

