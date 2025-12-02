One of the Best Games From 2010s Just Re-Released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2

Every few years, a game returns that reminds us just how special a certain era of gaming truly was. The 2010s were packed with unforgettable titles: open-world epics, narrative powerhouses, and genre-defining releases that shaped the modern industry into what we know now. As new hardware evolves and remasters become more common, not every classic earns the spotlight it deserves. But when one of the decade’s most beloved games comes back with meaningful upgrades, it is something to get excited about. It’s a rare second chance to relive a masterpiece the way our nostalgic memories always imagined it.

This week marks one of those rare moments. Red Dead Redemption has finally landed on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 with significant upgrades. The rerelease was well-received when it was first released, but now it is better than ever. Numerous improvements have made it feel like a current-gen game rather than one that was released over a decade ago. But despite these enhancements, there are some lingering questions from Red Dead Redemption fans.

image courtesy of rockstar games

Red Dead Redemption already hit modern consoles when it was released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17th, 2023, but this new update completely modernizes it. For the first time, the game runs at a smooth 60 FPS, bringing new life to shootouts, horseback chases, and the sweeping vistas of the dying American frontier. The improved responsiveness alone makes the remaster feel dramatically better, especially during more intense missions or while navigating the chaotic open world.

Rockstar also implemented enhanced image quality, sharper textures, improved shadows, and full HDR support, allowing everything from the New Austin deserts to the forests of Tall Trees to breathe with natural contrast and color depth. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the game now offers 4K capabilities, which elevate details in environments that were already stunning back in 2010.

But the biggest surprise comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 version, which includes features even the other platforms don’t have. Players on Switch 2 get DLSS upscaling, HDR, precision mouse controls, and full 60 FPS at high resolution, a remarkable upgrade for a portable-capable device. The inclusion of Undead Nightmare, one of the best DLC expansions ever made, makes this package even more definitive.

While the game has been improved, the emotional weight of John Marston’s story, the razor-sharp writing, the tense moral choices, and the unforgettable soundtrack remain untouched. Instead, the updates simply give the game room to breathe on powerful hardware, allowing veterans and newcomers alike to experience the Western masterpiece the way it always deserved to be played.

image courtesy of rockstar games

With Red Dead Redemption now shining on modern consoles, one question has returned louder than ever: Where is the next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2? The 2018 sequel, often considered Rockstar’s greatest technical achievement, still runs in backward compatibility mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. While it holds up shockingly well thanks to impeccable art direction and world design, fans have long hoped for native 60 FPS support, improved textures, and faster loading. The fact that Rockstar remastered the original first has left players both excited and confused.

Historically, Rockstar has prioritized its biggest active revenue drivers. With GTA Online and development on GTA 6 absorbing nearly all studio resources, it’s understandable that RDR2 hasn’t yet received the technical overhaul it deserves. But now, with the original game refreshed and performing well across all platforms, the absence of an update for its prequel feels even more glaring.

Many fans believe an enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 may eventually arrive after GTA 6 launches, following the same pattern Rockstar used with GTA V across multiple generations. And if Red Dead Redemption Remastered sells well, it only increases the likelihood that Rockstar sees strong market demand for high-quality re-releases of their Western franchise.

Until then, RDR2 remains one of the most visually impressive games ever made, even without a next-gen patch. But players know how transformative 60 FPS can be, especially in open-world environments as alive and detailed as Rockstar’s frontier. The demand isn’t going away anytime soon.

Red Dead Redemption 3 Could Be a Long Way Off

image courtesy of rockstar games

With GTA 6 dominating headlines and set to reshape the open-world genre yet again when it launches next year, fans are already wondering: What comes after? For Rockstar, the answer may lie on the frontier. The re-release of Red Dead Redemption and the ongoing fan pressure surrounding RDR2 updates reveal the Red Dead franchise is still incredibly popular, and there is a great demand. The first game remains iconic. The prequel is a masterpiece regularly ranked among the greatest games ever made. And fans crave more stories within this rich, tragic, morally complex American West.

A potential Red Dead Redemption 3 is not only possible, it feels inevitable. But there is no telling when it will come. If fans have to wait until after GTA 6 launches to see a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2, a third game in the series is likely even further out. A post–GTA 6 development cycle could open the door to a new era of Red Dead storytelling, especially now that the franchise has proven its long-term staying power.

Rockstar has always taken its time with new entries, but if Red Dead Redemption succeeds on new platforms, it shows the company that the appetite for Western games is as strong as ever. As the next-gen update breathes new life into a decade-defining classic, it reminds players just how powerful the series’ narrative, atmosphere, and emotional impact remain. And if GTA 6 represents the future of modern open worlds, a future Red Dead Redemption 3 may carry forward Rockstar’s legacy of crafting immersive, deeply human stories that stand the test of time. That is, if it ever releases.

