Red Dead Redemption Getting Unexpected New Release 15 Years Later

Red Dead Redemption was a massive success for Rockstar Games when it launched 15 years ago, and it’s getting a fresh re-release through an unexpected partner. Critically acclaimed when it launched in 2010, Red Dead Redemption was the second entry in Rockstar’s western series. It’s since been re-released across a variety of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and PC. The game seems to be set for another big re-release, and one of the game’s upcoming platforms isn’t even a console.

Any subscriber to Netflix can already explore a games library of re-releases and modern mobile titles, and Red Dead Redemption is set to leap onto the streaming service later this year. As confirmed to members of the press who attended Netflix’s Game Night event in Los Angeles (including Comicbook.com), the title will bring the full single-player experience to the streamer — including all the DLC that was released as part of the title’s Game of the Year edition. It’s a big move by Netflix that could set them up to become a bigger force in the world of single-player gaming.

How Red Dead Redemption Works On Netflix

Red Dead Redemption is coming to mobile platforms for the first time, thanks to Netflix. Among the party, family, and narrative-driven games announced at the Netflix Game Night, one of the more exciting reveals was the announcement that Red Dead Redemption NETFLIX will bring the adventures of John Marston to any Netflix subscriber. Following John’s efforts to bring his old criminal crew to justice in exchange for the safety of his family, Red Dead Redemption is a genuine western epic.

Seeing it make the leap to mobile is surprising, especially because the announcement confirmed that the game won’t be scaled down for mobile platforms. The release is set to include the complete single-player game, as well as the “Undead Nightmare” DLC and the bonus content included in the Red Dead Redemption Game of the Year Edition. However, the game will not come with the multiplayer options available in the original release. The title will come with some in-app purchase options and will be available on Android, iPhone, and iPad.

Promotional images for the release highlight how the game’s control scheme has been adjusted for mobile platforms, with a simplified button layout designed to put specific emphasis on specific actions. Critically acclaimed when it landed in 2010, Red Dead Redemption is a big move for gaming on mobile platforming, given the sheer depth of the game world and the scale of John Marston’s adventure across the Old West. It also suggests that Netflix Games is moving into the deeper world of gaming.

Why Red Dead Redemption Coming To Netflix Is A Big Deal

Red Dead Redemption isn’t the first collaboration between Netflix and Rockstar Games. GTA: San Andres is already available on the platform, and it’s been increasingly bringing more top-tier titles and notable brands to their gaming library. However, Red Dead Redemption is a different beast. The original Red Dead Redemption will also be coming to the Switch 2, the PS5, and the Xbox Series platforms.

However, the Netflix release also seems to be a move forward for the game — and will be free to play through the Netflix app. The game will be free to play for anyone who has a Netflix subscription, which could also help the game find a new audience who don’t necessarily have a console or are on the go. This suggests that games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era could be replicated in the streaming service, which opens up a world of possibilities for gaming through the app.

Netflix already has a good working relationship with Sony Animation — if that expanded to Sony’s library of titles, even just from the PS2 and PS3 era, there could be plenty of exciting franchises to bring over to the streamer. The fact that the streaming service can play a game as big as Red Dead Redemption suggests there’s a lot of potential gaming power behind the service.

Rockstar could continue to re-release their games for Netflix, but other studios could follow suit. It might be a good way to reintroduce some classics of the era to a new generation or showcase forgotten gems that are otherwise inaccessible for the average player. The rotating nature of Netflix releases could also be a natural way for the streaming service to introduce modern players to classic games, swapping out titles on a regular basis to so gamers can try out various different chapters of gaming history. Netflix Gaming could expand its library and bring in more titles, helping keep older games alive. It would be a compelling extra selling point for the streamer, and could help cement it as a major force in the gaming world going forward.

Red Dead Redemption is expected to launch on Netflix Games on December 4.