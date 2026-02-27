Resident Evil Requiem’s New Villain, Victor Gideon, Fully Explained

Resident Evil Requiem introduces a new villain to the series in Victor Gideon. With direct ties to Umbrella, Gideon is an antagonist who has been lingering behind the scenes in the Resident Evil universe for decades. It’s not until the events of Requiem, though, that he finally emerges and puts his own nefarious plans into motion, which directly involve series newcomer Grace Ashcroft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re curious to learn more about Victor Gideon and where he comes from, we’ll break down the villain’s backstory a bit more. Some small spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem will be mentioned throughout this article, but we won’t detail everything that ends up happening to Gideon within the game.

Victor Gideon’s Backstory Explained

Gideon came to prominence as a researcher within Umbrella Corporation, where he helped develop the T-Virus that would eventually break out across Raccoon City. He specifically had a great reverence for Umbrella founder Oswell Spencer, and dedicated his life’s work to continuing what Spencer began. This would lead to Gideon looking to obtain Elpis, which was one of the last major projects Spencer worked on before his death. Gideon believes that Elpis would help usher in the next stage of human evolution, as this goal was Spencer’s throughout his life.

Gideon would go on to move his research to the Rhodes Hill hospital, which is a facility that he acquired after the Raccoon City outbreak. Here, he would continue his tests with the T-Virus on various “patients” in an attempt to uncover more about Elpis while furthering the evolution of the T-Virus and what it is capable of.

Eventually, after combing through Spencer’s remaining notes endlessly, Gideon realized that Grace Ashcroft was seemingly the key to obtaining Elpis. Gideon would lure Grace to the Wrenwood Hotel, which is where her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft, previously died, so that he could kidnap her. Upon doing so, Gideon brought Grace back to Rhodes Hill and performed tests on Grace that verified his belief in her own importance to Elpis.

Gideon Is as Intelligent as He Is Powerful

In addition to being a mad genius, Gideon also boasts an impressive physical prowess. After injecting himself with an altered version of the T-Virus, Gideon was able to gain increased strength and a larger physical stature at the cost of some alterations to his appearance. Despite being infected, Gideon was able to retain his intelligence, which makes him just as smart as he is physically dangerous.

Gideon also boasts a unique pair of goggles that allow him to examine his surroundings quickly to give him important data on the fly. These goggles were seemingly developed by Gideon himself and are one of his most iconic features tied to his character’s design.

All in all, Gideon is one of the most formidable villains we’ve seen so far in Resident Evil. While most antagonists in the series have generally been rampaging monsters, Gideon is cunning, vicious, and boasts a level of strength that’s on par with many other villains in the franchise. For Leon and Grace, he represents a challenging opponent that should not be taken lightly whatsoever.