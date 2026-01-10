Rockstar Games May Release Next GTA 6 Trailer Soon

Rockstar Games may be releasing the next GTA 6 trailer, aka GTA 6 trailer #3, soon. While there is speculation and suspicion that the GTA 6 release date is going to be delayed again, right now, Grand Theft Auto VI is locked in to finally release on PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 19, 2026. If this release date holds, then the GTA 6 marketing campaign push is going to begin soon. To this end, February 3, 2026, is the next relevant date for Grand Theft Auto fans to keep in mind.

For those who do not know, Rockstar Games is owned by Take-Two Interactive, a company that also owns the likes of 2K. And the next Take-Two Interactive earnings call is February 3. Of course, there will be an update on GTA 6 during the earnings call, as it’s all any investor in the company wants to currently know about. Whether the update will be pertinent or not remains to be seen, but it’s not uncommon for trailers for games to be released before earnings calls to pump numbers up for investors. To this end, when the next GTA 6 trailer is shown, it will spike interest and should spike Take-Two Interactive’s stock price as well.

Screenshots and New Information May Be More Likely

The most likely thing we will get is a word from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick about how the game is progressing well, and how they are confident in the release date Rockstar Games has set. If we do get anything more, it will probably be screenshots and/or new information about the game. This obviously would not happen during the earnings call, but before it. While a trailer is less likely than these two scenarios, it is plenty plausible, especially when you consider the game is no doubt going to have a lengthy and expensive marketing campaign that has yet to really begin, but will need to soon.

Gameplay Trailer

It is also worth noting that we have yet to see any raw gameplay of GTA 6. That said, it wasn’t until Trailer #4 that Rockstar Games revealed Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay, only a couple of months out from release. To this end, we do not expect to see GTA 6 gameplay with the next trailer.

