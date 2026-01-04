GTA 6 Report Has Good News About Release Date, Bad News About Price

`A new report about Grand Theft Auto VI has surfaced online, with information about the GTA 6 release date and its pricing. The former has good news, but the latter has bad news. The new information is not official, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt, but it does come from one of the best sources in the industry, especially when it comes to Rockstar Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently provided Grand Theft Auto fans with an update on GTA 6. First, the good news: according to Henderson, the GTA 6 release date of November 19, 2026, is locked in. In other words, there won’t be any more delays, or if there are, then something unexpected happened. If this is the case, then the marketing campaign for the game should kick off in a few months.

GTA 6 Won’t Be Cheap

Now, for the bad news. According to Henderson, Rockstar Games is preparing to mimic Nintendo and charge $80 for GTA 6. This will be the cheapest price point at launch, with Henderson noting Rockstar Games is planning a Deluxe Edition that will cost $100, which we expected it to do. Henderson doesn’t say what this premium version includes, but we can guess based on Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 Deluxe Edition

While Henderson doesn’t divulge the differences between the standard version of GTA 6 versus the Deluxe Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2 gives us a good reference point. The Red Dead Redemption 2 Deluxe Edition included extra story mode content in the form of extra missions, items, and early in-game advantages. It was all pretty inconsequential.

If Rockstar Games really wanted to get people through the $100 door, it would include early access content, but it has never done this in the past, and it probably won’t be, as it will minimize the launch. For the purpose of marketing, recording, and appealing to investors, Rockstar Games is going to aim to have as big an opening 24 hours as possible, which means not splitting the base up with early access. In short, there is no reason to expect early access to be included with any version of the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. How much are you willing to pay for Grand Theft Auto VI?