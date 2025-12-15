New GTA 6 Feature Seemingly Revealed by Rockstar Games

A new GTA 6 feature has seemingly been confirmed by Rockstar Games, though whether it will be in the single-player or limited to GTA 6 Online remains to be seen. While GTA 6 remains a year out and while Rockstar Games continues to keep details close to its chest, it has been updating GTA Online, adding new features to it that Grand Theft Auto fans can expect in the next installment in the series.

To this end, in a recent update to GTA Online, Rockstar Games gave players pets with some limited customization. At the bare minimum, you would expect this to be in GTA 6, but what is more likely is that this won’t just be in GTA 6, but be expanded upon, as the feature is quite rudimentary at the moment. It may end up being limited to GTA 6 Online, though, which we have heard nothing about so far, and which is probably not going to be ready in time for launch.

More Details

For those that do not know, with the feature, you can both name your pet — which is about the extent of the customization — and pet them. To this end, they aren’t much more than house decorations at the moment, but the plan is presumably to expand on the system in the future. Rockstar Games has not confirmed this, though.

With its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games put a substantial emphasis on simulation, realism, and mechanics that serve both of these things. Doing chores, for example, like cleaning your horse, was an important part of camp life. You would expect this will continue with GTA 6. With pets, this could mean taking care of them, and maybe even taking them with you in free roam.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release on November 19, 2026, via the PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There remains no word of a PC version nor a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forums. Would you be interested in a pets feature in GTA 6?