More People Should’ve Played This Forgotten Silent Hill Game 16 Years Ago

The Silent Hill series has really had some ups and downs over the years. After establishing itself with the memorably creepy Silent Hill in 1999, the series went through an impressive streak of releases in the early 2000s. However, a number of weaker titles hurt the brand, with the shining hope of P.T. being snuffed out in 2014 and leading to a nearly decade-long lull for the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Silent Hill fans have had renewed optimism lately thanks to developments like Silent Hill f and the Silent Hill 2 remake, but that doesn’t mean the weaker periods of the franchise are without their highlights. In fact, one often overlooked entry in the series understood the fundamental appeal of the franchise better than almost any other game. Although it remains an underappreciated entry in the series, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories remains one of the most mentally stimulating games to be part of the franchise.

Frozen Nightmares

Originally released on the Nintendo Wii in 2009 before being ported to the PS2 and PSP, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories was an attempt to reimagine the first game in the series from a more cerebral approach. The game is split into two parts. One of them is a fairly faithful recreation of the first Silent Hill game, albeit with some quality-of-life changes and narrative tweaks that increase the tension and flesh out the story. The secondary element of the game is a therapy session that focuses on the psychology of the player.

One of the big gimmicks of the game is that these psychoanalysis sections inform the style of threat that awaits players back in Silent Hill. While this has the potential to break the immersion in the game, it actually complements the title’s focus on psychological analysis of not just the characters in the narrative but specifically how the player is approaching them.

Notably, the game also eschews the typical combat of the survival horror genre. While combat has rarely been a focus of the Silent Hill games, it’s still present in many of the titles. Silent Hill: Shattered Memories ignores that completely, forcing the player on the run at all times to emphasize the danger of the situation and the inability to fight the entities of the town through physical means. It puts a lot of emphasis on the narrative, the puzzles, and especially the horror.

Cheryl And Harry

What makes Shattered Memories so memorable to Silent Hill fans is the way it reimagines the narrative of the first game, specifically to remove aspects like the Order and the eldritch abomination they worship. This was the central danger of the first Silent Hill, which gave the survival horror elements some external force to be tied to. However, as the series has gone on, Silent Hill has become more and more cerebral. Games like Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 4: The Room are almost entirely rooted in exploring the broken minds of the characters, with the monsters and dangers representative of trauma and harm.

Shattered Memories follows a similar trajectory, exorcising many of the larger-than-life elements of the first game’s narrative and paring it down to a much tighter, more haunting experience. The result is a game that is clearly trying to replicate the storytelling heights of Silent Hill 2, albeit with a larger focus on the actual player experience and psychology in the process. This is most evident in the game’s big twist ending — spoilers ahead for a 16-year-old game — where it’s revealed that the Harry-centric portions of the game are actually a fantasy imagined by a grown Cheryl Mason.

In therapy as she struggles with the trauma of losing her father as a child in a car crash, Cheryl is the largely unseen player character for much of the narrative. Her mental state is the real element at stake in the game, with player choices leading her to either accept her father’s death or sink further into delusion. It’s a Silent Hill entirely predicated on the mental stability and health of a major character, which feels very consistent with what Silent Hill has always done best.

Why More Players Should Have Played Shattered Memories

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories was an interesting title released during a lull period for the franchise. While the game earned positive reviews and was complimented for the ways it tweaked gameplay, it was criticized for its frustrating controls and slow pace. The game eventually broke even for Konami, albeit only after the title was ported to the PS2 and PSP. It remains a fairly underplayed entry in the series and was even included in several lists bemoaning overlooked titles the year it was released.

While it might not be the most beloved entry in the series, it was definitely a highlight amid the far more tepid response that other entries in the series at this time (like Silent Hill: Origins, Silent Hill: Homecoming, and Silent Hill: Downpour) were struggling with critics and fans alike. Shattered Memories completely cutting out combat makes for a far more effectively scary experience than those other titles, with a strong focus on characterization and psychological horror. Silent Hill: Shattered Memories understands the true core of what makes the series so good better than many other entries in the franchise, and it deserves more love than it has ever really gotten.