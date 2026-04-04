Tekken 8 Fans Frustrated With Season 3 Might Want to Try This Indie Gem

The “back to basics” approach to Tekken 8‘s Season 3 hasn’t quite delivered on its promise, at least in the eyes of fans hoping the patch would introduce major changes. Ever since the second Season of this game, there has been frustration with how Tekken 8‘s balance and gameplay systems greatly deviate from some of the fundamentals that made the series great. Thankfully, an early indie project is seeking to provide as simple of a Tekken experience as possible, truly bringing fans back to basics.

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3D fighting games have been in a slump lately, with hopes mainly riding on Tekken 8‘s continuation and any news surrounding the new Virtua Fighter game deep in development. By comparison, 2D fighting games have been thriving, with titles like Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Invincible Vs., and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls all coming out in 2026. Yet, as fighting game fans are eager to try those games of larger scale, enjoyment can still be had with far easier games that don’t cost anything to play.

R.U.S.H. Does Everything Tekken 8 Fans Have Been Begging For Since The Game’s Launch

Courtesy of Alcratz

The solo dev project Rival Ultimate Steel Hand, or R.U.S.H., is being made by a long-time Tekken player named Alcratz. This game is a free to download title shared on Alcratz’s Itch.io page, allowing players of all kinds to experience it. At its core, R.U.S.H. is the most simplified 3D fighting game you could ever ask for, with only a red and blue polygon character model being used as identical combatants.

A work in progress as of this time of writing, R.U.S.H. is still fully functional, with a command system designed to be incredibly easy to understand. Although more mechanics are planned to be added later, this game promotes the feel of Tekken without the extra systems that have alienated players in that series. No Heat system from Tekken 8, Rage, armored moves, or egregious character balance exists in R.U.S.H., as everyone is given the same tools to succeed.

In many ways, R.U.S.H. is similar to Footsies, another indie project meant to provide a fighting game stripped down to its building blocks. Where Footsies creates a game like simplified Street Fighter, R.U.S.H. does the same for Tekken. With excellent rollback netcode and extremely fast matchmaking, R.U.S.H. is easier than any other fighting game to pick up and play, getting straight to the action with no fanfare. With the game loading straight into training mode, its systems are incredibly easy to dive into from the moment you start.

“Back To Basics” Of 3D Fighting Games Is Better Represented In This Growing Indie Title

Courtesy of Alcratz

The simplicity of R.U.S.H. is what makes it appealing, as it is a game with only six attacks that each player gets access to. A basic high jab combo string, a quick mid poke, a overhead mid punch, a two-hitting poke low, a knockdown low kick, and a tracking roundhouse are all the buttons you need to get started. Each of these attacks have an intricate rock-paper-scissors relationship with one another, forming the fundamentals that exist in every 3D fighting game.

When asked about why they chose to emulate Tekken over Virtua Fighter or Dead or Alive for R.U.S.H., developer Alcratz mentioned the movement of Tekken being their primary source of inspiration. R.U.S.H. reflects this in every frame, as players have almost unrestricted movement even before a round starts. Over the course of a match, players can dash forward and sidestep quickly, in an effort to make enemy attacks whiff. Finding an opening from a well-timed block is the essence of 3D fighting, and is never skipped while playing R.U.S.H.

This Solo Project Distills The Most Enjoyable Aspects Of Series Like Tekken

Courtesy of Alcratz

To fans who believe Tekken‘s systems, characters, or balance has gotten out of hand, R.U.S.H. distills all the bloated elements of that series to its original components. R.U.S.H. makes it clear that certain attacks punish another, giving players rigid answers in response to enemy movements or actions. Because of this, players are careful to avoid making mistakes, as they know how easy it is for rival players to punish them overextending within certain choices.

For example, one player could be sidestepping a lot in neutral movement, dodging their opponent’s jab combo, mid check, or low pokes. However, through one basic adjustment, that opponent could start using their roundhouse kick to track this movement, adapting to the original player’s habit. This creates a constant conversation between players, where movement and aggression is checked by good defense and counter movements of all types. Considering how R.U.S.H also has back sways, crouch dashes, and wake-up attacks for if they get knocked down, their is a surprising amount of depth to combat.

The smooth movement and defined connection between attacks and what counter them all molds a game completely demanding fundamental mastery from its players. 3D fighting here is as simple as it gets, but fair and full of freedom for creative decision making. Through those factors alone, R.U.S.H. provides more enjoyment that even Tekken 8 can offer, with the latter game’s overwhelming systems beginning to tire even franchise veterans who still love the genre.

Will you give R.U.S.H. a try over playing Tekken 8 in Season 3? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!