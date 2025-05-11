Tekken 8 Players Trash New DLC Fighter “No One Asked For”

The next few months will see a lot of content added to Tekken 8. Bandai Namco has pulled back the curtain on its plans for the game’s future, which will see the arrival of a new DLC fighter, free and paid cosmetics, a movie collaboration, and more. However, the developer’s biggest announcement is the game’s next DLC fighter. It has been confirmed that Season 2 will see the return of Fahkumram, a character that first debuted as a DLC fighter in Tekken 7. As of this writing, an exact date has not been announced, but Fahkumram will return to the series sometime this summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tekken 8‘s new content will begin to arrive on May 13th with the arrival of Balance Adjustment #1. This will include the free Tekken Ghost Showdown as well as the paid Cyber Phantom Pack and Vigilante Tech Pack. Then on June 3rd, a free Karate Kid: Legends collaboration will arrive alongside Balance Adjustment #2, and more free and paid skins. The third Balance Adjustment does not have a revealed release date beyond “summer,” but players can expect a bunch of Pac-Man themed content, including the new Pac-Pixels stage. A full trailer for all of this new content can be found below.

Play video

So far, reception to the announcements has been highly negative on YouTube and Reddit. Tekken 8 players were already disappointed with the current season, and these new announcements have not helped matters. Fahkumram was a controversial character in Tekken 7, thanks to his overpowered nature. It’s possible the developers will have balanced him out and made him more enjoyable, but right now there seems to be little enthusiasm around his return. One YouTube user called Fahkumram “a character no one asked for,” while others questioned the logic of releasing the same fighter as DLC in two games in a row. It’s been known for a while that Tekken 8‘s next DLC character would be a returning fighter, but fans clearly would have preferred to see someone else instead.

The Karate Kid: Legends collaboration has similarly received harsh words from Tekken 8 players. The collaboration makes some sense, but players are basically getting a free hoodie cosmetic, and some advertising signage. Players are arguing that it would have made more sense to bring back Lei Wulong, a character inspired by Jackie Chan, who happens to be one of the stars in Karate Kid: Legends. Instead, Bandai Namco is bringing back Fahkumram, and some have even argued that the new Pac-Man inspired stage looks too much like the Geometric Plane stage from the previous Tekken.

RELATED: Tekken 8 Developers Tease Additional Final Fantasy Fighters Following Clive

Hopefully fan reception will be a little stronger once this content is actually released. Tekken 8 debuted last year to universal acclaim, but much of the game’s community seems to have lost faith in Bandai Namco since the launch of Season 2. It looks like winning them back is going to take some effort.

How do you feel about this new content for Tekken 8? Do you think it was a mistake bringing back Fahkumram? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!