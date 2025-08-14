Tekken 8 Boss Responds to Demand for Nintendo Switch 2 Port

Tekken 8 impressed fans when it arrived early last year after a nearly 10-year gap from the prior game. The fighting game is available on most modern consoles, from PS5 to Xbox Series X|S to PC via Steam. Like many big games in recent years, Bandai opted to skip the Nintendo Switch with its new game. But now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has arrived with a hardware upgrade, many Nintendo fans want to see a Tekken 8 port. And now, the Tekken 8 Director is weighing in on the possibility.

In the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, we saw confirmation that Nintendo is hoping to bring more big third-party games to the platform. FromSoftware’s new game, The Duskbloods, for instance, will be a Switch 2 exclusive. Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Elden Ring are also headed to the Switch 2 with new ports. This direction leaves fans hoping that more of the big games in recent years, like Tekken 8, might come to Switch 2.

image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

With fans hopeful to see Tekken 8 on Nintendo Switch 2, it was only a matter of time before someone asked the developers about the possibility. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro revealed his opinion on a Switch 2 port of the game.

Tekken 8 Port for Switch 2 “Not Totally Off the Table”

When speaking with Eurgamer, Harada noted that a Switch 2 port for Tekken 8 is definitely a possibility. Specifically, he said that porting the game to the new Nintendo console was “an interesting option, and not totally off the table.” However, he did also note that it would be a challenge, with a lot of work to be done to make Tekken 8 playable on the Switch 2.

That said, the early success of the Switch 2 makes it an attractive option for expanding the market of games like Tekken 8. As Harada noted in the interview, “it would be a very good business decision if you’re trying to get a bigger audience.”

Tekken 8 has done well overall, but it has stumbled with changes made in more recent updates. Fans were pretty unimpressed with its first wave of DLC, which included a Karate Kid collab and Pac-Man content. The game continues to see new updates, including a big one at the beginning of August that ushered in a series of bug fixes and improvements.

image courtesy of bandai namco

Despite retaining a solid fanbase, Tekken 8 is still working to course-correct from poor fan opinions from the previous season updates. So, being able to announce a new port and potentially gain a new audience with a fresh perspective could make a lot of sense for Tekken 8 right now.

As of now, there is no official announcement about a Switch 2 port of Tekken 8 in the works. But fans don’t entirely need to abandon hope either, since it sounds like the team is open to pursuing one in the future.

