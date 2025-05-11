Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Officially Coming to Consoles

It’s been several months since Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. launched on Steam, but fans of the series will finally get a chance to experience the game on consoles. This morning, Sega confirmed that the game will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. At this time, a release date has not been announced, so there’s no telling when the game will arrive on those platforms. However, Sega has already confirmed that the game will feature cross-play support, allowing players to compete regardless of their platform of choice. The developers are also including rollback netcode across all versions.

The console versions of the game were announced during today’s Virtua Fighter Direct presentation. This marked the first Virtua Fighter Direct of 2025, and the developers used the opportunity to not only announce the console versions, but also tease plans for the future. Virtua Fighter legacy projects producer Seiji Aoki indicated that “we’re going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port.” Unfortunately, Aoki did not elaborate on that point, instead teasing that more will be revealed “in future updates.” The entirety of the Virtua Fighter Direct presentation can be found in the video embedded below.

Since launching in January, reception to Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. has been “mostly positive” on Steam, with more than 1,200 players weighing in. That would seem to bode well for the console versions, but fans will have to wait and see whether Sega manages to stick the landing. The fighting game community has a lot of negativity towards Tekken 8 at the moment, and many fans feel like this is a perfect opportunity for Virtua Fighter to start pulling in more players. While Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is a nice start, many fans are eager for the next full-fledged game in the series, which fans are tentatively calling “Virtua Fighter 6.”

Unfortunately, today’s Virtua Fighter Direct did not offer much information on the next series entry. However, the video did end with some vague comments about the new game. Riichiro Yamada is the producer on what Sega calls the “new Virtua Fighter project.” During the Direct, Yamada said that the game “breaks new ground while staying true to the series’ DNA. The director went on to note that striking that balance is “tricky,” but the goal is to deliver an experience that lives up to the legacy of the franchise.

The original version of Virtua Fighter 5 was released all the way back in 2006. R.E.V.O. is the most recent version of the game, and the Switch 2 release will mark the very first time it’s been made available on a Nintendo platform in any capacity. That’s great news for Nintendo fans, and it shows that Sega is dedicated to increasing the overall audience for the series.

