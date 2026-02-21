The Legend of Zelda Turns 40: How the Original Game Still Defines the Spirit of the Franchise

The Legend of Zelda is a foundational game franchise, with a great deal of history that goes far beyond the lore established in the universe. With a sprawling timeline that accounts for plenty of releases, the franchise has grown into one of the most iconic names in the world of gaming. Designed and directed by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, The Legend of Zelda was a major step forward for gaming. It fuses RPG elements with a more straightforward action-adventure, placing players into the role of Link and sending them on a massive quest. to save Hyrule.

With a massive scope that was unmatched in its day, The Legend of Zelda became one of the bedrocks for the resurgent console gaming market, becoming a best seller and setting off a franchise that’s still going strong four decades later. The thing about that original game that truly separated it from the rest of its peers was the spirit of adventure that was undeniably part of the core. While there were plenty of video games that gave players an adventure, The Legend of Zelda captured the true spirit of venturing off into the unknown, which is why it remains so crucial to the overarching franchise — and gaming as a whole.

The Legend Of Zelda Has Always Been An Adventure

The Legend of Zelda is forty years old today, and the series is at its best when it remains true to the spirit of the original. Debuting February 21, 1986, The Legend of Zelda was a major step forward for console gaming when it debuted on the Famicom in Japan. A year later, it reached American and European gamers thanks to a release on the NES, opening up an entire new world for players to explore. On a technical level, the game’s use of battery-powered RAM allowed players to save their games rather than resort to passwords to keep progress, a first for the NES and a major step towards a fundamental aspect of modern game design. From a narrative perspective, the game’s broad but consistent storyline wasn’t spoonfed to players, instead allowing them to explore Hyrule themselves and witness it firsthand — a trend that has continued into the best examples of the series and the action-adventure genre as a whole.

Most importantly to the Legend of Zelda series as a whole was the sense of adventure that was baked into the DNA of the franchise. There’s no epic cutscene to introduce the world or a lore dump intended to fill in players on the full scope of Hyrule. Instead, the game gives players four sentences, laying out the idea that Zelda has been captured by Ganon, the Triforce has been split into 8 parts, and Link must save the day. After that, players are thrust into an open-world environment that they can explore at their own pace. They can rush into dungeons and confront monsters, or they can chart new paths on their journey. They can discover secret paths and face impossible monsters. While the core narrative keeps things going, players grow naturally from their adventure, learning the patterns of the monsters that roam the land while improving their skills. While games like Labyrinth for the Apple II and Atari 2600 had already set the stage for fantasy adventure games where you explore a larger setting, it was The Legend of Zelda that opened up an entire world for players to make their own adventure.

Why The Legend Of Zelda’s Core Is More Important Than Ever

The Legend of Zelda has, as with the rest of the gaming industry, evolved exponentially in the last forty years. Dozens of games have built on the legacy of that first adventure into Hyrule, whether they were produced formally under the franchise banner or simply fresh stories taking cues from an instant classic. At the core of it all is the spirit of adventure that is key to the entire experience of gaming. When players turn on a game, they venture into a new world, blinking in the bright sun and finding their path forward. No game has ever achieved that effect quite like The Legend of Zelda, with modern developers building on that underlying concept in exciting ways. Games like A Link to the Past, Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild all took the central concept and enhanced it with new graphics, tighter controls, and expansive palettes.

At the end of the day, though, they’re all building on the spirit of adventure that was central to Shigeru Miyamoto’s original conception of The Legend of Zelda. That’s what made the original game so enduring, and the spirit that has remained central to the experience of not just The Legend of Zelda but adventure games across the board. It’s why, forty years later, gamers aren’t just talking about the original Legend of Zelda but celebrating it. It was a technical marvel of the time, but more than that, it was a spiritual ancestor to countless game experiences that have come after. While the specifics might get changed or the story tweaked, the spirit of it remains alive and thriving, especially in the central franchise. Just as the modern Link wakes from his hundred-year sleep in Breath of the Wild and ventures off into an unknown world, the original Link stepped into a cave and took a sword from a kindly old man before setting off to save the world.