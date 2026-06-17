Where Winds Meet’s Imperial Palace Is Exactly The Kind Of Expansion The Wuxia-Inspired MMO Needed

Debuting towards the end of 2024, Where Winds Meet has proven to be a solid success on consoles, PC, and mobile platforms. The game even made the leap to Xbox Series X/S this month, where it is free-to-play for players even without Game Pass. With new difficulty challenges like the “Legendary” difficulty and a steady stream of minor updates, NetEase’s massive MMO-action RPG has managed to attract a massive player base that just seems to keep growing beyond the initial strong reception in China.

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The open-world exploration has always been a compelling part of Where Winds Meet‘s gameplay, but the newest expansion just created the best tourist destination for players to venture into. “The Imperial Palace” expansion brings the titular royal house into the Kaifeng Region, with plenty of goofy pastimes and dangerous secrets hidden behind the walls. Serving as one of the biggest expansions of the game to date, “The Imperial Palace” is the perfect showcase for just how ambitious the NetEase MMO can really be.

Welcome To The Imperial Palace

With over 80 million players worldwide and growing with each day, expectations were high for Where Winds Meet‘s next content drop. Luckily, the “Imperial Palace” setting has proven to be a solid expansion for the Wuxia-inspired MMO game. The massive landscape of 10th-century China has been increased with the inclusion of the titular Imperial Palace in the Kaifeng region, which fits naturally into the setting thanks to its top-notch art design and fitting historical references. That doesn’t detract from the goofier side of Where Winds Meet, which has been a key part of the game’s charm since the very beginning. While most of the game’s world is serene and gorgeously rendered depictions of a long-ago China, there’s been little in the game world to match the deliberate artistry and beauty of the Imperial Palace.

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Just exploring the setting can be breathtaking, especially on platforms like PS5 that really push the graphics to their limits. It’s engaging to simply walk the halls of the palace and interact with the gentry of the land, speaking to the immersion of Where Winds Meet‘s worldbuilding. With over 300 interactive NPC characters roaming the halls, the Imperial Palace doesn’t just feel like an expansion but rather a lively community all its own. There’s plenty more to this expansion than just sightseeing through the Imperial Palace, but those visuals are reason enough to venture back into the game if you’ve fallen off — and it’s a must-visit location for players still actively engaged in the day-to-day gameplay. There are plenty of secrets, distractions, and challenges hidden throughout the sprawling palace, giving players a real sense of adventure as they explore the halls and stumble upon some new challenge.

Fun And Fury Within Kaifeng’s New Setting

The “Imperial Palace” expansion isn’t just for show, however. There are plenty of things to do in the expansion, ranging from mundane activities and grounded activities to the most intense Wuxia-style duels you can imagine. The difficulty curve of the Palace’s challenges is why the location will be available to characters who have reached level 32 and have completed specific Kaifeng story missions, ensuring you know what you’re doing before you step onto the grounds. These boss battles, especially the fearsome Lone Tyrant, will likely take a few playthroughs to get through.

Arriving in the palace is awe-inspiring, a sprawling palace with secrets, threats, and treasures hidden away behind the walls, setting the stage for a story that may be familiar but has enough cinematic-style battles and compelling intrigue to be engaging. The Kaifeng Lost Chapter “Throne and Tempest” sees rumors of thieves sneaking into the Palace to recover the hidden treasure tucked away throughout the buildings, setting up the player to go undercover in a mystery that sprawls across the palace and forces the player to interact with a conspiracy brewing just beneath the surface. Walking through the palace can be stunning, with plenty of gameplay options available in the moderately quiet setting. Players can play cards, go fishing, or just mess around in the training grounds if they want. Seasonal content promises to keep the Palace evolving as the game expands into future encounters.

Players looking for more of a challenge can find everything from a duel with a koi-fish-wielding Cat Emperor to a chase across the city rooftops, which will push the player against some uniquely skilled warriors. Boss fights against the Lone Tyrant will be punishing even for experienced players, delivering the kind of cinematic action set-pieces that help Where Winds Meet stand out from other MMO games. Even for more powerful players, the combat challenges offer enough risk and reward to entice players to venture into battle. “The Imperial Palace” is exactly the sort of expansion that Where Winds Meet needs more of, full of engaging encounters, effortless worldbuilding, and exciting challenges.

Where Winds Meet is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Android, and iOS.