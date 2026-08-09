New PS5 Console Exclusive Stealth Released Onto the PlayStation Store

A new PS5 console exclusive has been stealth-released onto the PlayStation Store. A console exclusive is a game only available on a single console platform, but also available on non-console platforms. In this case, PC. More specifically, the game in question was released on PC just last year and never on any other platform before this. A stealth release by itself is noteworthy, but what makes this one particularly noteworthy is the fact that it’s been stealth released on a Saturday. Very seldom do games release during the weekend, let alone are stealth released on the weekend, but that’s exactly what PlayStation fans have this weekend.

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Independent developer GameChanger Studio — located in Indonesia — has specifically released 1998: The Toll Keeper Story on the PlayStation Store for $11.99. Unfortunately, for PS4 users, there is no PS4 version. Meanwhile, for those curious, there are no PS5 Pro enhancements for the game either, or at least if there are, it’s not been tagged on the PS Store. This isn’t surprising, though, as it’s a running theme at this point.

90-Rated Narrative Adventure Game

For those unfamiliar with this game, 1998: The Toll Keeper Story debuted on October 28, 2025, via PC and PC only. There is no Metacritic data for the game, so there is missing insight into its quality, but it does have user reviews on Steam. More precisely, 284 user reviews. And 90% of these user reviews are positive, which gives the game a “Very Positive” score.

As for the game, you play a pregnant woman named Dewi who works as a toll keeper in a fictional Southeast Asian country going through civil unrest and financial turmoil. Every shift, your job is to inspect vehicles, verify documents, and ultimately decide who gets to pass and who doesn’t. And you must do this while trying to keep you and your unborn child safe, as everything around you falls apart.

On average, the game is only about 2 to 4 hours long, hence the humble asking price of $11.99. But it’s an impactful 2 to 4 hours, according to most user reviews, with a very emotional and personal story. Gameplay takes a backseat to the narrative, so if you are someone who prioritizes the former, there may not be much here for you. Further, it’s worth noting the subject matter is heavy, especially for anyone who went through the riots of 1998 in Indonesia, which this game is clearly based on.

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It is unclear if there is anything to 1998: The Toll Keeper Story coming to PS5 before any other consoles, but there is a good chance it’s just a resource allocation consequence. Sony does moneyhat exclusivity and timed exclusivity all the time, but there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of that here. If this were the case, it probably would have released on PS5 at launch rather than arrive a year later.